01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Announces Completion of a Quantum-Safe Wallet

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:ONE; OTCQB:OONEF), a first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity provider has created the first quantum-safe crypto wallet encrypted by post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithm approved by NIST. A patent application has now been filed and the wallet is available for demonstration

On July 27, 2022 we announced the Proof-of-Concept ("PoC") for the World's First Quantum-Safe Blockchain which supports smart contracts while retaining ultra-fast throughput. The technical aspects of the project are resolved and, in conjunction with our partner, we have developed a quantum-safe wallet with QNT ("Quantum Native Token") as the underlying "quantum-safe coins" running on Solana blockchain.

Quoting Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Communique, "The end points in a blockchain are the weakest link in the system and current wallets are vulnerable to quantum computer attacks. Blockchain data is meant to be held forever so it must be protected from attacks by quantum computers. We have incorporated our IronCAP into a wallet and, ensuring the endpoint is quantum-safe. This technology is independent of the type of blockchain in use and can be easily adapted by other public blockchains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, as well as private business blockchains."

This announcement represents a massive inflection point in crypto and blockchain security. The arrival of properly encrypted wallets and far greater protection for blockchain is a gamechanger.

A demonstration of the wallet is publicly accessible at: https://qnt-demo.ironcap.ca

About 01 Communique

01 Communique (TSXV:ONE; OTCQB:OONEF) is one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era. Its IronCAP technology, protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715, is a cryptographic system incorporating advanced post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

