Visual Lease Launches Premium Implementation Partner Program

Leading technology provider joins forces with top accounting advisors to help companies master their lease administration and accounting software implementation

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Visual Lease, a leading lease optimization software provider, today announced its Premium Implementation Partner program to help companies master their lease administration and accounting software implementation. Through this new program, companies will gain access to leading accounting and advisory firms when implementing Visual Lease's solutions.

Under Visual Lease's Premium Implementation Partner program, companies will have the opportunity to leverage lease administration, technical accounting and Visual Lease platform expertise to successfully meet adoption requirements and deadlines.

"When given the opportunity to harness new technology under the guidance of true industry experts, companies can expect to see an even bigger return on their investment," said Robert Michlewicz, CEO of Visual Lease. "We've aligned with top-tier accounting and advisory firms, such as RSM , Grant Thornton and Baker Tilly to provide organizations with additional support, insights and intel to help them relieve internal resources and simultaneously recognize every benefit associated with choosing Visual Lease. The result? Confident, easy and sustained lease accounting compliance and reduced risk."

By engaging a Premium Implementation Partner's service, companies can reduce the time and resources needed to gather the necessary lease information required to meet the new lease accounting standards, a process that private companies who are not using third-party software expect to spend an average of nearly 1,600 hours on. Premium Implementation Partners can also assist with other necessary and time-consuming lease accounting tasks, including journal entries and report generation.

"When it comes to transitioning to the new lease accounting standards - ASC 842, GASB 87 and IFRS 16 - there is no time to waste," added Joseph Fitzgerald, SVP of Lease Market Strategy at Visual Lease. "If companies fail to properly achieve ongoing compliance with the standards, they risk having inaccurate financial statements, increased audit fees and damaged credibility. Under the guidance of seasoned lease administration and lease accounting professionals, organizations will greatly reduce those risks while also streamlining and accelerating their processes for years to come."

For more information on the benefits of Visual Lease's Premium Implementation Partner program, visit RSM , Grant Thornton and Baker Tilly and The VL Partner Marketplace .

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is a leading lease optimization software provider. We help organizations become compliant with FASB, IFRS and GASB lease accounting standards, while simultaneously improving the financial, legal and operational performance of their leases. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform is embedded with more than three decades of best practices from major corporations and leading industry professionals. Our award-winning solutions are used by 1,000+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets. Committed to ongoing innovation and unparalleled customer service, Visual Lease helps organizations transform their lease compliance requirements into financial opportunities. For more information, visit? visuallease.com .

