Poko Innovations Inc: Poko Announces Wholefoods Wholesale Distribution Deal

LONDON, UK and DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / (CSE:POKO) Poko Group Innovations, an award-winning UK-based collection of CBD-focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry, is delighted to announce a retail distribution deal between Poko Beauty, Poko's skincare line, with Wholefoods Wholesale, Ireland's largest and longest-established distributor of natural foods and healthcare products, including vitamin and mineral supplements, herbal remedies and body and haircare products. Wholefoods Wholesale serves more than 3000 stores across Ireland and has already placed three orders for Poko's all-natural, cruelty-free, eco-friendly, vegan skincare products.

Thanks to this distribution agreement, Poko Beauty skincare line will now be readily available for purchase by health store owners, pharmacies and groceries. Wholefoods Wholesale takes an integrated approach in supporting brands requiring distribution in Ireland and is dedicated to connecting retail customers with brands such as Poko Beauty to empower Irish consumers to live healthier lifestyles. Wholefoods Wholesale's 3000 customers nationwide include 270 health stores, 1300 pharmacies, 750 independent grocers and two food service OOH.

Poko Beauty prides itself on offering a real choice in skin care products to ethical consumers. The company's skincare line is registered with the Vegan Society and is approved by the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny programme.

"We're very excited about this new partnership with Wholefoods Wholesale and we're hoping that with their expertise and unrivalled sales team covering Ireland and Northern Ireland that Poko will continue to grow", said Justine O'Hanlon, Poko Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "My goal with with our skincare line is to help people get back their confidence giving them products that address skincare concerns such as breakouts, redness, scaly skin, etc., all while keeping skin hydrated with active ingredients like niacinamide, cannabidiol, AHAs and more." Poko Beauty products are available online at www.pokobeauty.com ."

Poko Beauty products available from Wholefoods Wholesale include 11 SKUS with retail prices ranging from €23.95 to €38.95 and contain active ingredients backed by science to help address skincare issues. For wholesale pricing, the range is available at www.wholefoods.ie .



The Wholefoods Wholesale agreement comes alongside Poko's distribution agreement with Uniphar, increasing Poko beauty's reach with both pharmacy & health food stores. Poko looks forward seeing the impact this increased accessibility within the UK & Irish market will have and being able to utilise these new distribution channels when expanding it's range in the future.

Poko is in ongoing discussions with large UK distributors, including Whole Foods in the UK, QVC, Lloyds Pharmacy and more. With two of the market's three largest distributors now carrying Poko Beauty products, the company expects to expand into the UK in 2023.

About Poko Beauty

Poko is a cruelty-free skincare brand that aims to transform your skincare routine by harnessing active ingredients found in nature and combining them with CBD to keep your skin hydrated and manage a number of skin problems such as acne, rosacea, psoriasis, signs of ageing, dryness and more. Poko was created from a passion to improve problematic skin. Justine O'Hanlon, Poko's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormonal disorder which is common among women of reproductive age. Her passion to find skincare that helped hormonal breakouts like hers is why Poko was created. www.pokobeauty.com

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem. The Poko Group is an award-winning UK CBD company with ecommerce CBD gummie sites and white label cbd business giving. Poko plans to export its signature products to the EU and the USA. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/ .

