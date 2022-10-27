Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Highlights Q3 2022:
› Revenue was USD 188.3 million, within the guided USD 182-192 million, up 11% year-on-year (YoY) and flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
› Consistently strong demand across X-FAB's key end markets, with bookings totaling USD 217.0 million, up 9% YoY, while industrial and silicon carbide revenues were at record levels
› EBITDA at USD 9.2 million with a 4.9% margin due to the USD 36.8 million one-off impact from arbitration proceedings; excluding this exceptional item, EBITDA would have been USD 46.0 million with a margin of 24.4% above the guided 20-24%
› EBIT was USD -9.9 million and would have been USD 26.9 million excluding the one-off item
Outlook:
› Q4 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of USD 180-190 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 20-24%, reflecting the temporary impact of a facilities-related incident, which caused a power outage at the Malaysian site in early October, and based on an average exchange rate of 1.00 USD/Euro. Full-year revenues are expected to come in at a range of USD 735-745 million.
› Q1 2023 revenue is expected to come in at a range of USD 205-220 million following full operational recovery of X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia, and based on a price increase effective January 2023.
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q3 y-o-y
Automotive
65.4
83.5
82.8
81.5
83.8
89.7
98.3
96.9
19%
Industrial
27.3
32.4
35.2
38.3
39.7
41.4
42.5
46.7
22%
Medical
12.0
8.7
10.4
14.3
14.5
13.7
13.9
13.5
-6%
Subtotal core business
104.7
124.6
128.4
134.1
138.0
144.9
154.7
157.0
17%
77.1%
80.1%
79.8%
79.3%
80.1%
81.1%
81.9%
83.4%
CCC
30.9
30.6
32.4
34.7
34.0
32.5
33.6
30.7
-11%
Others
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.3
0.3
1.2
0.6
0.6
Total revenues
135.9
155.4
161.0
169.1
172.3
178.7
188.8
188.3
11%
Consumer, Communications Computer
in millions of USD
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q3 y-o-y
CMOS
115.0
134.9
137.5
141.8
144.2
148.6
156.3
152.6
8%
MEMS
14.6
14.4
16.2
17.4
17.5
17.9
19.8
18.4
6%
Silicon carbide
6.3
6.1
7.2
9.9
10.6
12.1
12.8
17.4
76%
Total revenues
135.9
155.4
161.0
169.1
172.3
178.7
188.8
188.3
11%
Business development
In the third quarter, X-FAB's business continued to develop strongly. Customer demand remained at high levels despite current political and economic volatility.
Third quarter revenues amounted to USD 188.3 million, within the guided USD 182-192 million, up 11% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter. The current Euro weakness created a headwind for X-FAB's top line. At the same USD/Euro exchange rate as experienced in the respective comparable quarter, X-FAB's revenues would have recorded a growth of 19% year-on-year and 2% quarter-on-quarter.
Revenues in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical came in at USD 157.0 million, up 17% year-on-year and 2% quarter-on-quarter. Their share of the Group's total revenues increased further to more than 83% reflecting the continued strength of these key end markets and the underlying transformation towards businesses with longer life cycles and higher value-add.
X-FAB's automotive revenues in the third quarter were up 19% year-on-year and are expected to develop strongly going forward due to the rising trend of vehicle electrification. X-FAB's high-voltage CMOS as well as silicon carbide (SiC) technologies continued to be in high demand. In the third quarter, SiC revenues reached a record level of USD 17.4 million, up 76% year-on-year.
In the third quarter, X-FAB also recorded all-time high industrial revenues at USD 46.7 million, up 22% year-on-year. The strong and consistent growth in this market is mainly driven by the industry's transition to renewable and environmentally friendly energy sources, which keeps pushing demand for power semiconductors. Additionally, industrial automation to increase efficiency across all sectors is also contributing to the sustainable growth of X-FAB's industrial business.
Third quarter revenues in the medical market were down 6% year-on-year due to normal fluctuations of medical prototyping revenues (-32%) while medical production revenues continued to grow steadily by 5%. With its combined CMOS and MEMS capabilities, X-FAB is uniquely positioned to support advances in healthcare increasingly achieved using semiconductor technology. This will drive the growth of X-FAB's medical business in the long-term. In the third quarter, the growth in medical volume production revenues was mainly driven by lab-on-a-chip applications for DNA sequencing, temperature sensors for contactless thermometers as well as chips for ultrasound equipment.
X-FAB's CCC business (Consumer, Communication Computer) recorded revenues of USD 30.7 million, down 11% year-on-year and 9% quarter-on-quarter. The decrease relates to the legacy business still being produced at X-FAB France which has recently been decreasing at a faster pace and is expected to be fully replaced in the first quarter of 2023. The portion of the French site's revenues based on X-FAB technologies went up to 56% in the third quarter.
Quarterly bookings came in at USD 217.0 million, up 9% year-on-year and 33% quarter-on-quarter with particularly strong order intake in automotive. Third quarter bookings already reflect the increased price level effective 2023, both for LTA (long-term agreements) and non-LTA customers. Additionally, the bookings growth also shows the high demand beyond the business that will be covered by long-term contracts. This includes orders for MEMS and more mature CMOS nodes.
Third quarter prototyping revenues came in at USD 22.8 million, down 11% year-on-year and up 11% quarter-on-quarter.
Prototyping and production revenue per quarter and end market:
in millions
of USD
Revenue
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q3 y-o-y
Automotive
Prototyping
3.5
3.6
5.0
4.1
3.3
-5%
Production
78.0
80.2
84.8
94.2
93.6
20%
Industrial
Prototyping
12.9
11.5
11.0
9.2
11.1
-14%
Production
25.4
28.2
30.4
33.3
35.6
40%
Medical
Prototyping
4.1
4.0
3.1
1.6
2.8
-32%
Production
10.2
10.6
10.7
12.4
10.7
5%
CCC
Prototyping
4.8
4.5
4.3
5.0
5.0
4%
Production
29.9
29.5
28.2
28.6
25.7
-14%
Operations update
In the third quarter, X-FAB continued to run its factories at full load and progressed to expand capacities in line with the delivery and availability of new tools. In times of universally limited resources, X-FAB's stringent supply chain management as well as comprehensive recruiting activities contributed to seamless operations across all sites.
The silicon carbide business gained further traction. Driven by X-FAB's streamlined onboarding process, which was introduced in the fourth quarter last year to speed up customers' time-to-market, the number of new projects has been increasing significantly, and X-FAB keeps attracting new customers. In response to strong demand, X-FAB accelerated its activities to expand SiC processing capacity and plans to more than double the current run rate by the end of 2023. The delivery of additional tools to increase SiC epitaxy capacity is still expected this year.
On October 2, 2022, the Malaysian site experienced a major facilities-related power outage. Thanks to the high level of commitment of the teams on site, the damage was quickly contained, and comprehensive repair and re-qualifications of production started immediately. The incident is expected to impact fourth quarter revenues by approximately USD 15 million, which is taken into account in the respective guidance.
Quarterly capital expenditures came in at USD 40.9 million, up 87% against the same quarter last year. Full year capital expenditures are expected to come in at approximately USD 200 million but could eventually be lower due to prolonged and uncertain lead times for the delivery of new equipment ordered.
Financial update
The outcome of arbitration proceedings with a supplier (see press release dated Oct 6, 2022) had a one-off negative impact of USD 36.8 million on X-FAB's third quarter earnings. EBITDA was USD 9.2 million with a margin of 4.9% versus the guided 20-24%. Excluding this non-recurring item, which was recorded under "Other income and expenses", the EBITDA margin would have been 24.4%. Third quarter operating profit (EBIT) came in at USD -9.9 million compared to USD 26.9 million excluding the impact of the arbitration, which has now been completed and fully accounted for.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter amounted to USD 327.5 million, up 30.6% compared to the previous quarter end.
While the current Euro weakness created a headwind for the top line the natural hedging of the business makes X-FAB's profitability largely independent from US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate fluctuations. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.18 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been 0.3 percentage points higher.
Management comments
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "I am very excited about how well X-FAB is positioned and I could not be more convinced of our long-term growth trajectory. With the technologies and expertise X-FAB offers we address exactly those segments of the semiconductor industry that are forecast to show the strongest growth over the next decade, in particular the automotive part of our business, and we see this reflected in the consistently strong customer interest with bookings beyond our capability to produce. The urgent need for green mobility and sustainable energy keeps driving demand for X-FAB's silicon carbide and high-voltage CMOS technologies while X-FAB also benefits from rising demand for novel medical applications that increasingly rely on semiconductor technologies as we provide them. I see X-FAB well on track to reach USD 1 billion revenues by 2024 with an EBITDA margin of 30% despite the currently challenging macro-economic environment."
About X-FAB
X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs approx. 4,000 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
Forward-looking information
This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Revenue
188,336
169,097
188,832
555,831
485,471
Revenues in USD in
59
60
58
59
64
Revenues in EUR in
41
40
42
41
35
Cost of sales
-142,432
-129,773
-142,870
-420,724
-369,422
Gross Profit
45,904
39,323
45,962
135,107
116,049
Gross Profit margin in %
24.4
23.3
24.3
24.3
23.9
Research and development expenses
-9,917
-7,751
-9,920
-30,596
-24,925
Selling expenses
-1,844
-1,969
-1,968
-5,961
-6,095
General and administrative expenses
-8,860
-8,320
-10,495
-28,087
-24,120
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
-328
422
187
151
1,717
Other income and other expenses
-34,897
-340
257
-34,310
374
Operating profit
-9,943
21,366
24,023
36,304
63,000
Finance income
10,219
5,166
8,585
25,896
12,920
Finance costs
-13,690
-6,027
-24,153
-46,332
-16,299
Net financial result
-3,471
-861
-15,567
-20,436
-3,379
Profit before tax
-13,413
20,505
8,456
15,868
59,621
Income tax
-1,608
1,296
-1,539
-4,596
1,691
Profit for the period
-15,021
21,801
6,917
11,272
61,313
Operating profit (EBIT)
-9,943
21,366
24,023
36,304
63,000
Depreciation
19,123
19,076
18,442
56,372
56,345
EBITDA
9,180
40,442
42,465
92,676
119,345
EBITDA margin in %
4.9
23.9
22.5
16.7
24.6
Earnings per share at the end of period
-0.11
0.17
0.05
0.09
0.47
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.00955
1.17954
1.06719
1.06620
|
1.19661
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of USD
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
Year ended
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
419,827
330,295
340,670
Investment properties
7,952
8,120
8,310
Intangible assets
7,269
3,996
4,034
Other non-current assets
6
38
28
Deferred tax assets
44,912
36,097
45,645
Total non-current assets
479,967
378,546
398,687
Current assets
Inventories
204,278
172,560
181,014
Trade and other receivables
82,595
66,530
73,689
Other assets
47,118
38,784
43,354
Cash and cash equivalents
327,468
226,013
290,187
Total current assets
661,459
503,886
588,244
TOTAL ASSETS
1,141,425
882,432
986,931
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
-24,625
-58,671
-36,154
Cumulative translation adjustment
185
-587
-559
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
756,243
721,426
743,971
Non-controlling interests
0
348
365
Total equity
756,243
721,774
744,335
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
65,234
32,251
39,917
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
3,686
4,153
5,686
Total non-current liabilities
68,921
36,404
45,602
Current liabilities
Trade payables
41,282
31,204
41,364
Current loans and borrowings
191,519
17,647
87,114
Other current liabilities and provisions
83,460
75,404
68,515
Total current liabilities
316,261
124,255
196,993
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,141,425
882,432
986,931
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Income before taxes
-13,413
20,505
8,456
15,868
59,621
Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities:
18,392
18,131
36,295
75,631
51,801
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
19,123
19,076
18,442
56,372
56,345
Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization
-820
-850
-841
-2,535
-2,539
Interest income and expenses (net)
967
-139
13,015
14,165
-379
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-1,822
80
-19
-1,998
-312
Other non-cash transactions (net)
945
-36
5,698
9,628
-1,313
Changes in working capital:
8,067
15,565
-21,335
-45,451
-17,494
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
7,883
1,439
-15,479
-16,232
-10,796
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses
1,913
10,743
-918
-4,804
-811
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
-5,852
-10,324
-3,062
-23,263
-18,848
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
-3,080
4,446
-3,341
-8,436
4,845
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
7,203
9,261
1,466
7,284
8,117
Income taxes (paid)/received
-342
-220
-108
-557
-1,967
Cash Flow from operating activities
12,704
53,981
23,308
45,491
91,962
Cash Flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets
-40,918
-21,932
-36,760
-126,524
-45,849
Payments for investments
-204
0
0
-204
0
Payments for loan investments to related parties
-45
-72
-35
-193
-201
Proceeds from loan investments related parties
70
42
62
230
166
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
1,887
47
64
2,115
449
Interest received
394
451
275
906
1,390
Cash Flow used in investing activities
-38,815
-21,464
-36,393
-123,670
-44,046
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
129,728
310
15,281
152,270
4,789
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-1,892
-8,561
-1,367
-6,062
-20,411
Receipts of sale leaseback arrangements
0
0
0
7,723
0
Payments of lease installments
-1,362
-1,335
-1,258
-4,379
-4,037
Receipt of government grants and subsidies
512
0
0
512
0
Interest paid
-13,503
-312
-432
-14,074
-1,010
Distribution to non-controlling interests
0
0
0
-11
-12
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities
113,484
-9,898
12,224
135,979
-20,681
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash
-10,734
-1,715
-7,581
-20,519
-7,089
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
87,373
22,619
-861
57,800
27,235
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
250,828
205,109
259,271
290,187
205,867
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
327,468
226,013
250,828
327,468
226,013
