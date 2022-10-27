Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Highlights Q3 2022:

› Revenue was USD 188.3 million, within the guided USD 182-192 million, up 11% year-on-year (YoY) and flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

› Consistently strong demand across X-FAB's key end markets, with bookings totaling USD 217.0 million, up 9% YoY, while industrial and silicon carbide revenues were at record levels

› EBITDA at USD 9.2 million with a 4.9% margin due to the USD 36.8 million one-off impact from arbitration proceedings; excluding this exceptional item, EBITDA would have been USD 46.0 million with a margin of 24.4% above the guided 20-24%

› EBIT was USD -9.9 million and would have been USD 26.9 million excluding the one-off item

Outlook:

› Q4 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of USD 180-190 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 20-24%, reflecting the temporary impact of a facilities-related incident, which caused a power outage at the Malaysian site in early October, and based on an average exchange rate of 1.00 USD/Euro. Full-year revenues are expected to come in at a range of USD 735-745 million.

› Q1 2023 revenue is expected to come in at a range of USD 205-220 million following full operational recovery of X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia, and based on a price increase effective January 2023.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q3 y-o-y

growth Automotive 65.4 83.5 82.8 81.5 83.8 89.7 98.3 96.9 19% Industrial 27.3 32.4 35.2 38.3 39.7 41.4 42.5 46.7 22% Medical 12.0 8.7 10.4 14.3 14.5 13.7 13.9 13.5 -6% Subtotal core business 104.7 124.6 128.4 134.1 138.0 144.9 154.7 157.0 17% 77.1% 80.1% 79.8% 79.3% 80.1% 81.1% 81.9% 83.4% CCC 30.9 30.6 32.4 34.7 34.0 32.5 33.6 30.7 -11% Others 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.3 1.2 0.6 0.6 Total revenues 135.9 155.4 161.0 169.1 172.3 178.7 188.8 188.3 11%

Consumer, Communications Computer

in millions of USD Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q3 y-o-y

growth CMOS 115.0 134.9 137.5 141.8 144.2 148.6 156.3 152.6 8% MEMS 14.6 14.4 16.2 17.4 17.5 17.9 19.8 18.4 6% Silicon carbide 6.3 6.1 7.2 9.9 10.6 12.1 12.8 17.4 76% Total revenues 135.9 155.4 161.0 169.1 172.3 178.7 188.8 188.3 11%

Business development

In the third quarter, X-FAB's business continued to develop strongly. Customer demand remained at high levels despite current political and economic volatility.

Third quarter revenues amounted to USD 188.3 million, within the guided USD 182-192 million, up 11% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter. The current Euro weakness created a headwind for X-FAB's top line. At the same USD/Euro exchange rate as experienced in the respective comparable quarter, X-FAB's revenues would have recorded a growth of 19% year-on-year and 2% quarter-on-quarter.

Revenues in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical came in at USD 157.0 million, up 17% year-on-year and 2% quarter-on-quarter. Their share of the Group's total revenues increased further to more than 83% reflecting the continued strength of these key end markets and the underlying transformation towards businesses with longer life cycles and higher value-add.

X-FAB's automotive revenues in the third quarter were up 19% year-on-year and are expected to develop strongly going forward due to the rising trend of vehicle electrification. X-FAB's high-voltage CMOS as well as silicon carbide (SiC) technologies continued to be in high demand. In the third quarter, SiC revenues reached a record level of USD 17.4 million, up 76% year-on-year.

In the third quarter, X-FAB also recorded all-time high industrial revenues at USD 46.7 million, up 22% year-on-year. The strong and consistent growth in this market is mainly driven by the industry's transition to renewable and environmentally friendly energy sources, which keeps pushing demand for power semiconductors. Additionally, industrial automation to increase efficiency across all sectors is also contributing to the sustainable growth of X-FAB's industrial business.

Third quarter revenues in the medical market were down 6% year-on-year due to normal fluctuations of medical prototyping revenues (-32%) while medical production revenues continued to grow steadily by 5%. With its combined CMOS and MEMS capabilities, X-FAB is uniquely positioned to support advances in healthcare increasingly achieved using semiconductor technology. This will drive the growth of X-FAB's medical business in the long-term. In the third quarter, the growth in medical volume production revenues was mainly driven by lab-on-a-chip applications for DNA sequencing, temperature sensors for contactless thermometers as well as chips for ultrasound equipment.

X-FAB's CCC business (Consumer, Communication Computer) recorded revenues of USD 30.7 million, down 11% year-on-year and 9% quarter-on-quarter. The decrease relates to the legacy business still being produced at X-FAB France which has recently been decreasing at a faster pace and is expected to be fully replaced in the first quarter of 2023. The portion of the French site's revenues based on X-FAB technologies went up to 56% in the third quarter.

Quarterly bookings came in at USD 217.0 million, up 9% year-on-year and 33% quarter-on-quarter with particularly strong order intake in automotive. Third quarter bookings already reflect the increased price level effective 2023, both for LTA (long-term agreements) and non-LTA customers. Additionally, the bookings growth also shows the high demand beyond the business that will be covered by long-term contracts. This includes orders for MEMS and more mature CMOS nodes.

Third quarter prototyping revenues came in at USD 22.8 million, down 11% year-on-year and up 11% quarter-on-quarter.

Prototyping and production revenue per quarter and end market:

in millions of USD Revenue Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q3 y-o-y

growth Automotive Prototyping 3.5 3.6 5.0 4.1 3.3 -5% Production 78.0 80.2 84.8 94.2 93.6 20% Industrial Prototyping 12.9 11.5 11.0 9.2 11.1 -14% Production 25.4 28.2 30.4 33.3 35.6 40% Medical Prototyping 4.1 4.0 3.1 1.6 2.8 -32% Production 10.2 10.6 10.7 12.4 10.7 5% CCC Prototyping 4.8 4.5 4.3 5.0 5.0 4% Production 29.9 29.5 28.2 28.6 25.7 -14%

Operations update

In the third quarter, X-FAB continued to run its factories at full load and progressed to expand capacities in line with the delivery and availability of new tools. In times of universally limited resources, X-FAB's stringent supply chain management as well as comprehensive recruiting activities contributed to seamless operations across all sites.

The silicon carbide business gained further traction. Driven by X-FAB's streamlined onboarding process, which was introduced in the fourth quarter last year to speed up customers' time-to-market, the number of new projects has been increasing significantly, and X-FAB keeps attracting new customers. In response to strong demand, X-FAB accelerated its activities to expand SiC processing capacity and plans to more than double the current run rate by the end of 2023. The delivery of additional tools to increase SiC epitaxy capacity is still expected this year.

On October 2, 2022, the Malaysian site experienced a major facilities-related power outage. Thanks to the high level of commitment of the teams on site, the damage was quickly contained, and comprehensive repair and re-qualifications of production started immediately. The incident is expected to impact fourth quarter revenues by approximately USD 15 million, which is taken into account in the respective guidance.

Quarterly capital expenditures came in at USD 40.9 million, up 87% against the same quarter last year. Full year capital expenditures are expected to come in at approximately USD 200 million but could eventually be lower due to prolonged and uncertain lead times for the delivery of new equipment ordered.

Financial update

The outcome of arbitration proceedings with a supplier (see press release dated Oct 6, 2022) had a one-off negative impact of USD 36.8 million on X-FAB's third quarter earnings. EBITDA was USD 9.2 million with a margin of 4.9% versus the guided 20-24%. Excluding this non-recurring item, which was recorded under "Other income and expenses", the EBITDA margin would have been 24.4%. Third quarter operating profit (EBIT) came in at USD -9.9 million compared to USD 26.9 million excluding the impact of the arbitration, which has now been completed and fully accounted for.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter amounted to USD 327.5 million, up 30.6% compared to the previous quarter end.

While the current Euro weakness created a headwind for the top line the natural hedging of the business makes X-FAB's profitability largely independent from US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate fluctuations. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.18 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been 0.3 percentage points higher.

Management comments

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "I am very excited about how well X-FAB is positioned and I could not be more convinced of our long-term growth trajectory. With the technologies and expertise X-FAB offers we address exactly those segments of the semiconductor industry that are forecast to show the strongest growth over the next decade, in particular the automotive part of our business, and we see this reflected in the consistently strong customer interest with bookings beyond our capability to produce. The urgent need for green mobility and sustainable energy keeps driving demand for X-FAB's silicon carbide and high-voltage CMOS technologies while X-FAB also benefits from rising demand for novel medical applications that increasingly rely on semiconductor technologies as we provide them. I see X-FAB well on track to reach USD 1 billion revenues by 2024 with an EBITDA margin of 30% despite the currently challenging macro-economic environment."

X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call

X-FAB's third quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 6.30 p.m. CEST. The conference call will be in English. Please register in advance of the conference using the following link: https://cossprereg.btci.com/prereg/key.process?key=PYN6XUTKT.

The conference call will be available for replay for ten days following the event. Please call +1 617 801 6888 and enter the following passcode: 95428830.

The fourth quarter 2022 results will be communicated on February 9, 2023.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs approx. 4,000 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2022 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2021 unaudited Revenue 188,336 169,097 188,832 555,831 485,471 Revenues in USD in 59 60 58 59 64 Revenues in EUR in 41 40 42 41 35 Cost of sales -142,432 -129,773 -142,870 -420,724 -369,422 Gross Profit 45,904 39,323 45,962 135,107 116,049 Gross Profit margin in % 24.4 23.3 24.3 24.3 23.9 Research and development expenses -9,917 -7,751 -9,920 -30,596 -24,925 Selling expenses -1,844 -1,969 -1,968 -5,961 -6,095 General and administrative expenses -8,860 -8,320 -10,495 -28,087 -24,120 Rental income and expenses from investment properties -328 422 187 151 1,717 Other income and other expenses -34,897 -340 257 -34,310 374 Operating profit -9,943 21,366 24,023 36,304 63,000 Finance income 10,219 5,166 8,585 25,896 12,920 Finance costs -13,690 -6,027 -24,153 -46,332 -16,299 Net financial result -3,471 -861 -15,567 -20,436 -3,379 Profit before tax -13,413 20,505 8,456 15,868 59,621 Income tax -1,608 1,296 -1,539 -4,596 1,691 Profit for the period -15,021 21,801 6,917 11,272 61,313 Operating profit (EBIT) -9,943 21,366 24,023 36,304 63,000 Depreciation 19,123 19,076 18,442 56,372 56,345 EBITDA 9,180 40,442 42,465 92,676 119,345 EBITDA margin in % 4.9 23.9 22.5 16.7 24.6 Earnings per share at the end of period -0.11 0.17 0.05 0.09 0.47 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.00955 1.17954 1.06719 1.06620 1.19661

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2022

unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2021

unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2021

audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 419,827 330,295 340,670 Investment properties 7,952 8,120 8,310 Intangible assets 7,269 3,996 4,034 Other non-current assets 6 38 28 Deferred tax assets 44,912 36,097 45,645 Total non-current assets 479,967 378,546 398,687 Current assets Inventories 204,278 172,560 181,014 Trade and other receivables 82,595 66,530 73,689 Other assets 47,118 38,784 43,354 Cash and cash equivalents 327,468 226,013 290,187 Total current assets 661,459 503,886 588,244 TOTAL ASSETS 1,141,425 882,432 986,931 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings -24,625 -58,671 -36,154 Cumulative translation adjustment 185 -587 -559 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 756,243 721,426 743,971 Non-controlling interests 0 348 365 Total equity 756,243 721,774 744,335 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 65,234 32,251 39,917 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 3,686 4,153 5,686 Total non-current liabilities 68,921 36,404 45,602 Current liabilities Trade payables 41,282 31,204 41,364 Current loans and borrowings 191,519 17,647 87,114 Other current liabilities and provisions 83,460 75,404 68,515 Total current liabilities 316,261 124,255 196,993 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,141,425 882,432 986,931

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2022 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2021 unaudited Income before taxes -13,413 20,505 8,456 15,868 59,621 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 18,392 18,131 36,295 75,631 51,801 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 19,123 19,076 18,442 56,372 56,345 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -820 -850 -841 -2,535 -2,539 Interest income and expenses (net) 967 -139 13,015 14,165 -379 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -1,822 80 -19 -1,998 -312 Other non-cash transactions (net) 945 -36 5,698 9,628 -1,313 Changes in working capital: 8,067 15,565 -21,335 -45,451 -17,494 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables 7,883 1,439 -15,479 -16,232 -10,796 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses 1,913 10,743 -918 -4,804 -811 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -5,852 -10,324 -3,062 -23,263 -18,848 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -3,080 4,446 -3,341 -8,436 4,845 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 7,203 9,261 1,466 7,284 8,117 Income taxes (paid)/received -342 -220 -108 -557 -1,967 Cash Flow from operating activities 12,704 53,981 23,308 45,491 91,962 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets -40,918 -21,932 -36,760 -126,524 -45,849 Payments for investments -204 0 0 -204 0 Payments for loan investments to related parties -45 -72 -35 -193 -201 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 70 42 62 230 166 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,887 47 64 2,115 449 Interest received 394 451 275 906 1,390 Cash Flow used in investing activities -38,815 -21,464 -36,393 -123,670 -44,046

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2022 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2021 unaudited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 129,728 310 15,281 152,270 4,789 Repayment of loans and borrowings -1,892 -8,561 -1,367 -6,062 -20,411 Receipts of sale leaseback arrangements 0 0 0 7,723 0 Payments of lease installments -1,362 -1,335 -1,258 -4,379 -4,037 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 512 0 0 512 0 Interest paid -13,503 -312 -432 -14,074 -1,010 Distribution to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 -11 -12 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities 113,484 -9,898 12,224 135,979 -20,681 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash -10,734 -1,715 -7,581 -20,519 -7,089 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents 87,373 22,619 -861 57,800 27,235 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 250,828 205,109 259,271 290,187 205,867 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 327,468 226,013 250,828 327,468 226,013

