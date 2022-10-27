By acquiring US-based PSG Global Solutions, a leader in digital recruitment process outsourcing ("RPO"), Teleperformance will further strengthen its strong added-value Specialized Services activities, its major position in the dynamic US healthcare vertical and its digital recruitment practices.The deal will create immediate value for Teleperformance shareholders as it is expected to be accretive to EBITDA margin and earnings per share in 2022 on a proforma basis.

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announced today that it has acquired PSG Global Solutions, LLC ("PSG") from its management and private investors. PSG is a US-based leader in partial cycle recruitment process outsourcing ("RPO"), offering solutions for key aspects of the recruiting and recruiting support processes.PSG will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teleperformance, with its founders and senior management team continuing to operate the company and covering the RPO market for the Group.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Marina del Rey, California, PSG is a high growth, profitable, and strong cash generative company, with annual revenue of US$75 million and an annual revenue growth of c.+40% (2019-2022E CAGR).

PSG's unique comprehensive solution suite, supporting its clients' hiring activities, is composed of three business lines:

Recruiting: providing dedicated specialists for sourcing, screening and vetting candidates to be interviewed by its clients' recruiting teams

- Recruiting support: delivering a broad range of administrative support covering pre-recruiting, recruiting and post-recruiting workstreams, including credentialing, clinical referencing, onboarding, payroll and billing; it helps clients focus on core value-added decisions

- Full cycle RPO: offering a comprehensive solution from job posting to candidate onboarding, outsourcing the entire function for clients

PSG has a strong and niche business model that creates significant value for its clients, driven by its digital integrated business service delivery. PSG's proprietary technology platform (Compass) and people are integrated from the ground up with automation at critical stages of the recruitment funnel (sourcing candidate attraction, recruiting support, analytics reporting).

This acquisition is fully aligned with Teleperformance's stated strategy of building deeper expertise along its adjacent lines of business, industry verticals and digital capabilities. By acquiring PSG, Teleperformance further strengthens its strong added-value Specialized Services activities, its major position in the dynamic US healthcare vertical and its digital recruitment practices. The Group intends to scale up PSG's RPO activity in new client verticals and new geographies. The performance of PSG's digital platform built around proprietary solutions optimizes the recruitment of talent and represents a real competitive assetThe deal creates immediate value for Teleperformance shareholders as it is expected to be accretive to EBITDA margin and earnings per share in 2022E on a proforma basis.

The consideration for the transaction (enterprise value) is US$300 million at closing. The acquisition is fully financed with cash on hand. Latham Watkins LLP acted as legal advisors to Teleperformance.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "PSG delivers critical recruitment services to a large array of blue chip clients, mostly in diverse recession resilient end-markets in the United States. It is a solid organization that supports more than 110 clients with a sophisticated growing workforce of approximately 4,000 employees.

Being integrated in Teleperformance's Specialized Services activities led by Scott Klein, this acquisition will reinforce the Group's global leadership as a provider of digital integrated business services.

Together with PSG's experienced and entrepreneurial management team and its premier proprietary technology capabilities, we will continue to strengthen our solid position in the US healthcare end-market and our digital recruitment processes. This represents a significant competitive advantage in the current challenging hiring context."

"The deal creates immediate value for Teleperformance shareholders as it is expected to be accretive to EBITDA margin by c.15bps and earnings per share by nearly +3%**", he added

Scott W. Klein, President of Specialized Services, Teleperformance, commented: "The value that PSG creates for its clients is unmatched in the RPO industry. Our ability to invest in this newest Specialized Services business will drive enhanced growth and new solutions and allow for the achievement of our never-ending focus on delivering total and complete client satisfaction! Together with PSG's management team, we notably intend to scale up the RPO activity in new client verticals and new geographies. The performance of the digital platform built around proprietary solutions optimizes the recruitment of talent and represents a real competitive asset."

excluding amortization of intangibles on a pro forma basis for 2022

