Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Silver One Resources Inc (TSXV: SVE) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Greg Crowe - President and CEO will be presenting on November 9th at 9:20 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Silver One Resources Inc

Gary Lindsey

+1 (720) 273-6224

gary@strata-star.com

https://silverone.com/