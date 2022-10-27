Highlights

Fall Program identified tourmaline, garnet, and muscovite mineralization on the Rouget formation greenstone belt underlying the Hellcat Claims, which is consistent with other discoveries in the area.

Over 87 samples taken with assays being conducted at SRC in Saskatoon, Sask.

Further exploration being conducted in the context of the rapidly expanding lithium and battery metals market.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Camaro and Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro - Hellcat Project") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec.

The fall exploration program, conducted by Axiom Exploration Group, Infinity Stone's contracted technical team, (the "Fall Program") was extremely successful in confirming historically mapped pegmatites and identified new showings. 87 samples were collected over 3,850 hectares of claims adjacent to the Patriot discovery. The samples have been shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") lab in Saskatoon, Sask., with assay results expected to be returned in the coming weeks.

One of the significant highlights of the Fall Program was the identification of a cluster of highly prospective pegmatitic dykes and cross cutting structures near the northern margin of the Hellcat claims extending to the north, which resulted in the Company expanding its claim area.

The white, coarse grained, pegmatite dykes in this area were mineralogically characterized by tourmaline, garnet, and muscovite which are common LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) pegmatite indicator minerals in the district.

The Hellcat claims are underlain by 9 km of strike length of underexplored greenstone and metasediments of the Mesoarchean Rouget formation and Neoarchean Marbot formation, respectively. The under-explored Rouget formation greenstone belt represents an attractive exploration target which is geologically similar and proximal to the Guyer Group greenstone, which hosts the PMET Corvette Pegmatites.

Infinity Stone is in the process of defining the next steps of its exploration program, including conducting a geophysical survey of the Project ahead of a planned drill program in early Q1 2023. With the increased infrastructure in the area, winter access and operability to the Corvette lithium trend has improved considerably, ultimately enabling winter drilling on the Camaro - Hellcat Project.





Figure 1. Hellcat Geology

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:



FALL 2022 EXPLORATION GALLERY

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

"We are excited to further our exploration efforts on the Hellcat - Camaro Project with the identification of pegmatites underlain by the Rouget greenstone, presenting parallels to the geology underlying Patriot's Corvette discovery and warranting further exploration," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "The progress made on our James Bay Property, alongside the ongoing exploration on our other assets, is timely given the rapid growth of the lithium and battery metal market over the past months. Nearly every day there is another announcement regarding expansion in the North American battery metals supply chain. Every major car manufacturer and battery manufacturer is in the process of building out infrastructure in Canada and the US, all in the context of considerable government support, including the recent announcement by the Biden administration of $2.8 billion in support for manufacturing and processing companies in the battery metals space" furthered Mr. Kalyan.

About the Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,187-hectare Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has three property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET's CV8 pegmatite, with grab samples averaging 4.6% Li2O, is located 1,400 metres north of the Taiga Project. The newly discovered CV13 pegmatite cluster is located 1,500 metres north of the Camaro Project.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

