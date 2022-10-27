Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022
27.10.2022 | 22:56
Fuerza Ai Corp.: Fuerza.Ai Launches an Artificial Intelligence Driven Data Exchange for the Solar Industry

Fuerza.AI Partners with Ampluhfai, LLC to Be the First Agency of Record to Deploy the Solar Exchange

MANTOLOKING, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Fuerza Ai -pioneering innovators in the use of state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence technology - today announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence driven, fully compliant lead generation platform for the solar industry.

Fuerza's Ai platform enables clients, from major solar installers with a national presence to local independent solar companies, to acquire compliant, qualified leads with the same competitive advantage. Smaller companies will be happy to hear we have no minimum purchase requirement to participate in our program.

Prospective solar customers are targeted utilizing algorithmic based "customer personas"; prospective customers with the ideal characteristics of a typical solar buyer, ensuring effective deployment of client marketing dollars. All data is compliant with all state and federal regulations, including adherence to "Do Not Call" lists. All prospects are verified "Opt In" and IP addresses are verified for authenticity.

We are excited to be launching our first Ai driven data exchange to service one of the fastest growing industries in the world, the solar industry. We are equally enthusiastic about our relationship with Ampluhfai, LLC , who will be the first agency to utilize our lead platform. Our platform will also be made available as a "white label" product for others to use in the future.

About Ampluhfai, LLC

Fuerza.Ai Corp, Thursday, October 27, 2022, Press release picture

Ampluhfai is a performance-based marketing agency that creates intelligent customer acquisition campaigns to help our clients outperform their competition at all stages of its brand life cycle. We generate high quality converting campaigns using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning Technologies, and one of the Largest Consumer Databases. Additional information is available at: https://ampluhfai.com

About Fuerza

Fuerza.Ai Corp, Thursday, October 27, 2022, Press release picture

Fuerza.Ai (Spanish for FORCE) is a cloud-based Sales as a Service Company ("SAAS") engaged in the development and deployment of operating system software for the sales and marketing space encompassing the entire customer journey. Additional information is available at: https://www.fuerza.ai

Press Contacts:

PR@fuerza.ai

SOURCE: Fuerza.Ai

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722698/FuerzaAi-Launches-an-Artificial-Intelligence-Driven-Data-Exchange-for-the-Solar-Industry

