

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $256.3 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $238.6 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $370.8 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $1.74 billion from $1.50 billion last year.



Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



