Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, 25 Years of Unlocking Reliable Energy (the "ESG Report"). The ESG Report provides an outline of the Company's key ESG metrics, ongoing initiatives and areas of focus, and is available on Trican's website at www.tricanwellservice.com.

Selected highlights of the ESG Report include:

Deployed Trican's first low emission hydraulic fracturing fleet in late 2021, a first in Canada

Cemented the longest onshore wellbore in Canada with a lateral length greater than 5,500 meters and a total length greater than 8,900 meters

Disclosed Scope 1 and 2 emissions

Eliminated over 830 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions and 300,000 litres of diesel using automated idle reduction technology

Trican's fleet traveled a total of 25.2 million kilometers in 2021 with no severe vehicle accidents

Trican spent over $475,000 on employee training in 2021

Current Board of Directors comprised of: 83% independent members; 33% female members; and 17% visible minority members

"We celebrated Trican's 25th anniversary in 2021," noted Mr. Bradley Fedora, President & CEO of Trican. "Throughout that time, our services supported sustainable, reliable energy production while helping our customers achieve their ESG goals."

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and other information contained in this press release and the ESG Report constitute "forward-looking information" and/or "statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements regarding future estimates, plans, expectations, timelines, beliefs or intentions are "forward looking statements". All statements other than those relating to historical facts or current conditions are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors (many of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Therefore, the forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable Canadian securities legislation, Trican disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

