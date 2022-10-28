Anzeige
Freitag, 28.10.2022
WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2022 | 08:17
98 Leser
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

Company Announcement
No. 63/2022

Copenhagen, 28 October 2022

Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

In accordance with Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as of 27 October 2022 owns a total of 4,660,202 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1 (in total nominally DKK 4,660,202), thereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 63 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c77c8b97-ddfb-421d-a802-7802ee982362)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
