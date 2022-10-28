The Sustainable Solar Europe conference kicked off this week with a focus on the European Commission's draft regulation on eco-design. The regulation will likely be adopted in the second quarter of 2023.The first edition of the Sustainable Solar Europe conference started in Brussels this week with a focus on the cost of sustainable solar and the most recent updates to the European Commission's draft regulation on eco-design and energy labeling. The regulation is currently under public consultation and is expected to be adopted in the first quarter of 2023. The authorities began working on it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...