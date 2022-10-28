Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting 2023

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release October 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EEST

Rovio's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting 2023

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its financial reports in 2023 as follows:

- Financial Statement Bulletin for financial year 2022 on Thursday, February 9, 2023

- Interim report for January-March 2023 on Friday, April 28, 2023

- Half-year report for January-June 2023 on Friday, August 11, 2023

- Interim report for January-September 2023 on Friday, October 27, 2023

Rovio's Annual Report 2022 is scheduled to be published in a digital format only on the company's website at https://investors.rovio.com/enon Monday, March 13, 2023 at the latest.

Rovio's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The events mentioned above will be visible as downloadable events in Rovio's investor calendar on the company's website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/releases-events/financial-calendar.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

+358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en

Rovio in brief

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie)