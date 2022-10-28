CTT Systems AB . - Interim Report Third Quarter 2022

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

THIRD QUARTER 2022

Net sales increased by 62% to MSEK 65.3 (40.2)

- Currency adjusted increase of 34%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 33.5 (11.5)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) increased to 51% (29)

Net profit amounted to MSEK 23.9 (7.0)

Earnings per share were SEK 1.90 (0.56)

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 30.8 (9.6)

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2022

Net sales increased by 58% to MSEK 172.9 (109.1)

- Currency adjusted increase of 37%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 71.0 (18.8)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) increased to 41% (17)

Net profit amounted to MSEK 48.5 (9.9)

Earnings per share were SEK 3.87 (0.79)

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 43.3 (9.9)

FORECAST - FOURTH QUARTER 2022 - FULL YEAR 2022

The net sales forecast for the fourth quarter of 2022 is MSEK 65 - 70 (42.1), and MSEK 238 - 243 (151.2) for the full year.

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST). The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

To participate in the webcast, please dial in a few minutes before the meeting starts by using one of the following numbers:

SE: +46 850 558 366 UK: +44 333 300 90 35 US: +16 467 224 957 PIN code for all participants: 57 16 787#

The webcast can be followed via the link https://ir.financialhearings.com/ctt-systems-q3-2022. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information:

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se



Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-10-28 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q3 2022

