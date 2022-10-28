Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ("SINOVAC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SVA), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, announced that the Company will participate in CPHI Frankfurt, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical exhibitions, from 1st to 3rd of November, in Frankfurt, Germany.

At Booth#41G20, the first floor of Hall 4, Messe Frankfurt, SINOVAC will greet all visitors of CPHI and present its comprehensive portfolio. The Company will showcase the only inactivated COVID-19 vaccine approved for children as young as 6-months old, CoronaVac; the quadrivalent influenza vaccine, QIV; the world-leading enterovirus type 71 vaccine, Inlive; the varicella vaccine which provides 100% protection against moderate and severe cases; and two WHO prequalified vaccines: the hepatitis A vaccine, Healive and the Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine.

Helen Yang, Chief Business Officer of SINOVAC said, "SINOVAC is an old friend of CPHI, and we are happy to finally return to CPHI's in-person event for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic globally. As always, we highly value the platform's business potential, and plan to showcase many of our best products, especially those approved by the WHO and distributed to many countries around the world. We are eager to introduce our recent cutting-edge technologies to our global partners and to develop more business opportunities."

To meet SINOVAC on site, you are welcome to visit Booth#41G20, or contact Alice Chen via info@sinovac.com to schedule appointments.

About SINOVAC

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., (SINOVAC) is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases.

SINOVAC's product portfolio includes vaccines against COVID-19, enterovirus 71 (EV71) infected Hand-Foot-Mouth disease (HFMD), hepatitis A, seasonal influenza, pneumococcal disease, H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), varicella, mumps, poliomyelitis, etc.

The COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, has been approved for use in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. The hepatitis A vaccine, Healive, passed WHO prequalification requirements in 2017. The EV71 vaccine, Inlive, is an innovative vaccine commercialized in China in 2016. In 2022, SINOVAC's Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine (sIPV) was prequalified by the WHO.

SINOVAC was the first company to be granted approval for its H1N1 influenza vaccine Panflu.1, which has supplied the Chinese government's vaccination campaign and stockpiling program. The Company is also the only supplier of the H5N1 pandemic influenza vaccine, Panflu, to the Chinese government stockpiling program.

SINOVAC continually dedicates itself to new vaccine R&D, with more combination vaccine products in its pipeline, and constantly explores global market opportunities. SINOVAC plans to conduct more extensive and in-depth trade and cooperation with additional countries, and business and industry organizations.

For more information, please see the Company's website at www.sinovac.com.

