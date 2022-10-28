SMILE Wins Innovation at the 2022 Oro Brilliance Awards EU Edition

SMILE, announced today that it has won the Innovation Award at the 2022 Oro Brilliance Awards EU Edition. Following the highly anticipated launch of the award series in 2021, this year's award continues the celebration of the most creative and effective deployments of Oro's digital commerce solutions, as well as the partnerships and collaborations that unlocked value for B2B merchants and their customers over the past year.

The 2022 Oro Brilliance Awards also coincides with Oro's 10th anniversary, cementing the company's position as a pacesetter and category definer for global B2X digital commerce, having just been named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant.

The EU winners were recognized at the recent 2022 OroVibe event in Paris, an annual gathering of Oro's rapidly expanding ecosystem of partners and customers across the European continent. Winners in the North America market will be unveiled during OroVibe's NA event currently scheduled for April 2023.

The Oro Brilliance Awards EU edition recognizes exceptional partner companies, across Belgium, France, DACH region, the United Kingdom, and pan-Europe, for their leadership and innovation in the smooth deployment and customized integration of OroCommerce-powered projects, and also their strategic consultation on creatively using Oro to solve business challenges and drive measurable growth via tailored solutions.

SMILE was honored with the Innovation Award, which recognizes partners that orchestrated challenging and ambitious OroCommerce projects, and demonstrated exceptional technical skills, creative thinking, elaborate integrations, and innovative problem-solving to address complex customer business needs. SMILE worked hand-in-hand with Oro to help top B2B brands such as Azelis, Arkema, ICL and Lactalis to transform their B2B selling online, drive sales productivity, and deliver great customer experience in digital commerce.

"Enabling the B2B business growth of our clients together with Oro is our purpose. Our proven MVP & Core Model approach focuses on Time to Market & Return on Investment, and ensures international B2B digital transformation programs to land properly." Samuel Maître-Jean, Head of e-Business, Smile.

"Despite the geopolitical challenges facing the European market, our amazing roster of solution partners have continued to demonstrate resilience and adaptability by answering brands' evolving needs for digital commerce transformation," said Yoav Kutner, CEO and co-founder of Oro. "It was truly a pleasure to connect with our European partners face to face at OroVibe Paris and celebrate their success in creating the most comprehensive, scalable, and flexible solutions for today's B2B businesses. Looking forward to the North American award edition next year."