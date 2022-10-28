DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2022

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2022 28-Oct-2022 / 11:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2022

DATE: October 27, 2022

Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2022 attached, both Turkish and English versions.

Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2022.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Garanti BBVA BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 197563 EQS News ID: 1474687 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2022 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)