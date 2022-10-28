LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference

LEM Holding SA - Half Year Results 2022/23 Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast



LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2022/23 on Tuesday 8 November 2022 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, half year financial report, and the presentation will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors) from 7:00 am CET.

The same day at 10:45 am CET LEM will host a conference call and live audio webcast for media, financial analysts, and investors to discuss the half year results and the outlook for the full financial year 2022/23, followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be held in English.

Speakers

Frank Rehfeld, CEO

Andrea Borla, CFO

Date

Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Time

10:45 am CET

Dial-In Numbers

Switzerland & Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 00

UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Other countries: https://services3.choruscall.ch/NUMBERS/Attended_Dial_In_Numbers.pdf

Live Audio Webcast

The conference call will be simultaneously audio webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=PDbX4yw1

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's website or using the same link.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:

Michael Füglister, +41 22 552 46 29, fuglister@cpc-pr.com

Nick Miles, +41 22 552 46 26, miles@cpc-pr.com

Yours sincerely,

Frank Rehfeld, CEO Andrea Borla, CFO

ATTACHMENT : Invitation to H1 2022/23 live audio webcast and conference call (.pdf)

