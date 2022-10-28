LEM HOLDING SA
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2022/23 on Tuesday 8 November 2022 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, half year financial report, and the presentation will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors) from 7:00 am CET.
The same day at 10:45 am CET LEM will host a conference call and live audio webcast for media, financial analysts, and investors to discuss the half year results and the outlook for the full financial year 2022/23, followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be held in English.
Speakers
Frank Rehfeld, CEO
Andrea Borla, CFO
Date
Tuesday, 8 November 2022
Time
10:45 am CET
Dial-In Numbers
Switzerland & Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 00
UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
Other countries: https://services3.choruscall.ch/NUMBERS/Attended_Dial_In_Numbers.pdf
Live Audio Webcast
The conference call will be simultaneously audio webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=PDbX4yw1
A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's website or using the same link.
If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:
Yours sincerely,
Frank Rehfeld, CEO Andrea Borla, CFO
ATTACHMENT: Invitation to H1 2022/23 live audio webcast and conference call (.pdf)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEM HOLDING SA
|CHEMIN DES AULX 8
|1228 PLAN-LES-OUATES
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)22 706 11 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)22 794 94 78
|E-mail:
|panda_gva@lem.com
|Internet:
|www.lem.com
|ISIN:
|CH0022427626
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1474717
