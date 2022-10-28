Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Sanu Gold Corporation (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

Receiving DTC eligibility, combined with the Company's previously announced trading on the OTCQB market in the United States, will assist in increasing Sanu Gold's visibility to investors in the United States and potentially help broaden the Company's investor base, with the goal of improving liquidity across multiple jurisdictions.

DTC is the world's largest securities depository and facilitates the electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The Common Shares, which trade under the symbol SNGCF on the OTCQB in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC and are therefore considered DTC eligible.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. The Company has defined multi-kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

