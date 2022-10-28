Prysmian Group: Prysmian Unveils Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at its North American Headquarters

New EV Chargers Launched in Celebration of National Drive Electric Week

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / In conjunction with National Drive Electric Week, Prysmian Group North America has installed ten new electric vehicle charging stations at its North American headquarters in Highland Heights, Kentucky. National Drive Electric Week, which ran September 23 through October 2, is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles

As the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, Prysmian produces various electric vehicle cable and charging solutions. Using Prysmian products, the charging stations in Highland Heights will offer double plugs and 80 AMP AC charging capability, allowing for up to 10 electric vehicles to charge at one time.

"This is an investment not only for Prysmian- as company, but for our employees. We hope providing free electric charging stations will encourage our workforce to seriously consider electric vehicles and the positive impact they have on the world," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America.

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the Tri-State. OKI helps funnel state and federal funds to communities to help build up their electric vehicle infrastructure.

"With each passing year, more and more electric vehicles are reaching our roadways," said Mark Policinski, CEO of Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments. "OKI has been preparing for them for years. We host EV funding workshops, study electric vehicles and we will be investing millions of dollars in EV infrastructure in the next several years. Simply put, the future of transportation is electric. Increasing access to EV charging stations is critical to the success of this revolution."

Ten years ago, the first EV charging station powered by a solar-tracking array was installed at Prysmian's North American Headquarters. The project showcased the company's solar power and electric vehicle charging products. Employees with electric vehicles have had to coordinate their charging rotations at the single station. Now, the 10 new charging ports makes it convenient for the current employees who own electric vehicles.

"The EV charging stations near where I live don't always work, and I can't count on them, even though I have to pay to charge," said Camron Greer, Import/Export Compliance Specialist at Prysmian Group North America. "Having a free EV Charger at work makes it easy, saves money and gives me the flexibility to charge when I need to. It's such a relief."

"It is definitely an incentive to come into the office, almost like the company giving you a half tank of gas to come to work," said James McGraw, Supply Chain at Prysmian Group, North America. "I'm new and didn't realize we have EV charging stations until someone mentioned it a few weeks ago. It's helpful because it cuts down on my charging time, and I don't have to strategically plan my trips around the city to charge."

The new charging stations at the Highland Heights location are outfitted with various Prysmian products including Prysmian's CAROL® electric vehicle charging cord. In addition to the electric vehicle charging cord, Prysmian also offers a variety of electric vehicle linked products and accessories that focus on environmental sustainability including charging assembly handles as well as Draka Prestolite Automotive Solutions like high and low voltage cables, specialty wire products and high and low voltage harnesses.

"EVs bring the world one step closer to zero-emissions mobility and that aligns with Prysmian's sustainability mission," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America.

To learn more about Prysmian's electric vehicle solutions and sustainability goals, visit https://na.prysmiangroup.com/.

Prysmian Group North America

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, 8 distribution centers, 6 R&D centers, and more than 5,800 employees with net sales of over $4 billion. From wire and cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

Media Relations

Anna Wright

Vice President of Marketing & Communications NA

anna.wright@prysmiangroup.com

Lauren Kane

External Communications Manager

lauren.kane@prysmiangroup.com

SOURCE: Prysmian Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/722531/Prysmian-Unveils-Electric-Vehicle-Charging-Stations-at-its-North-American-Headquarters