Modular Data Center Market worth $88.5 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modular Data Center Market is expected to grow from USD 23.0 billion in 2022 to USD 88.5 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Modular data centers are manufactured by integrating prefabricated modules built inside a factory and shipped to the client site, where they are assembled, deployed, and commissioned.





These data centers are highly scalable and energy-efficient and can be rapidly deployed to meet the clients current and near-term needs. As a result of the increase in data center demands and data deluge/spike, corporations, colocators (colocation facility providers), cloud service providers, and enterprise users are grappling to build new, more efficient data centers quickly. This, combined with factors such as location flexibility offered - getting closer to the data source, quicker deployment time by enhancing speed and agility, and the cost-effective paradigm of modular data centers are some of the key factors driving the market growth.

All-in-one module segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

This module is a highly integrated containerized data center facility used in enterprise data management, oil exploration, and disaster relief/recovery. All-in-one modules are site-ready, which assists in reducing the planning, construction, and implementation phases and fast-tracking the time from concept to commissioning. These modules combine the power, cooling, and IT equipment altogether into a single, pre-configured solution and provide exceptional value for enterprises and IT organizations looking to implement an edge computing strategy(ies). This advantage of the all-in-one module, wherein organizations can implement scale-out infrastructure, is expected to fuel the market for modular data centers.

Cooling module subsegment of Individual module segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Cooling modules comprise systems that provide the cooling facility to the modular data center. Data center infrastructure requires a range of cooling architectures depending on factors such as location, cost, efficiency, and reliability. Liquid cooling is an emerging and demanded technology solution sought after by major modular data center vendors worldwide. The cooling modules include a variety of cooling systems designed to cool the IT equipment contained within the data center. They help reduce initial purchase costs associated with such modules. This advantage of scalability and flexibility has further added to the demand for cooling modules all over the world.

Liquid cooling leverages the higher thermal transfer properties of water or other fluids to support and enhance efficient and cost-effective cooling of high-density racks. It can be up to 3000 times more effective than using air as a coolant. Long proven for mainframe and gaming applications, liquid cooling is expanding to protect rack-mounted servers in data centers globally. Furthermore, as increasing computing power in modular data centers has led to a rise in the heat emitted, cooling systems help remove heat from the data center and maintain the optimal temperature for efficient operation. This advantage of scalability and flexibility has further added to the demand for cooling modules all over the world.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is a growing market in the modular data center space, with several R&D activities taking place in the region. The implementation of 5G has commenced in several countries, which will significantly impact the market, with telecommunication providers partnering with service providers in establishing edge data centers throughout the region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region hosts a large number of colocation facilities and hyperscale data centers.

Green all-in-one, modular data centers in the region that utilize energy-efficient technologies, do not contain obsolete systems and take advantage of new and efficient technologies. With the increasing concern for green factors, the market is witnessing a significant demand for green data centers. The cost of power consumption of data centers during its lifecycle comprises the largest percentage of the total cost of ownership (TCO). Planning infrastructure based on the current IT requirement in addition to new modules as per the need of growing IT requirements enables users to provide modules only for the required equipment. Hence the cost-effectiveness during the service life of the data center is extremely high in the region.

The Modular Data Center Market comprises major solution providers, such as DELL Technologies (US), Vertiv Co. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), International Business Machines Corporation (US), BaseLayer Technology, LLC. (US), Eltek AS (Norway), Cannon Technologies Ltd. (UK), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Meta (US), Apple (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BladeRoom Group Ltd (UK), Edge Mission Critical Systems LLC (US), Eaton Corporate PLC (Ireland), Rahi Systems Pvt Ltd. (US), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Fiberhome Networks (China), ScaleMatrix Holdings Inc. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Cupertino Electric Inc. (US), Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Asperitas (Netherlands), Shenzhen CONSNANT Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Retex (Spain), ICTroom Company BV (Netherlands), Box Modul AB (Sweden), and PCX Corporation LLC (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Modular Data Center Market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

