Data Center Accelerator Market worth $372.68 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center accelerator market is expected to be valued at USD 170.81 billion in 2025 and USD 372.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Key drivers for the data center accelerator market include the surging demand for high-performance computing to support artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics. Accelerators such as GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs enhance processing speed, energy efficiency, and workload optimization, enabling advanced cloud and edge applications. Rising hyperscale data center investments and the growing need for low-latency computing in sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and autonomous systems further fuel adoption. Additionally, innovations in chip design and integration strengthen market growth.

Data Center Accelerator Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 170.81 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 372.68 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Function, Processor Type, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Power and cooling inefficiencies constraining scalable deployment of AI data center accelerators Key Market Opportunities Ability of FPGA and custom silicon accelerators to unlock high-performance, energy-efficient AI deployment Key Market Drivers Rise in generative AI workloads

By processor type, the ASIC segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The ASIC segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the data center accelerator market during 2025-2030, driven by its superior performance efficiency, scalability, and workload optimization capabilities. Application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) are purpose-built to handle specific computational tasks, such as AI model training, deep learning inference, and high-frequency trading, delivering faster processing speeds and lower power consumption than general-purpose processors. As hyperscale data centers and cloud service providers increasingly prioritize energy efficiency and performance-per-watt, ASICs are becoming a preferred solution for accelerating high-density workloads. Their adoption is further supported by advancements in semiconductor design, integration with next-generation networking technologies, and the growing demand for low-latency computing across diverse industries, including healthcare, automotive, and financial services. While GPUs remain dominant in flexible AI applications, ASICs are witnessing stronger uptake in large-scale, specialized environments where predictable performance and cost efficiency are critical. Additionally, the increasing development of AI-specific ASICs by leading technology companies is expanding the product pipeline, enhancing competitiveness, and reducing barriers to deployment. With their ability to deliver optimized performance for emerging data-intensive applications, ASICs are positioned as a central growth driver in the evolution of the global data center accelerator market.

Based on function, the inference segment is likely to account for the largest market share in 2030.

The inference segment is expected to hold the largest share of the data center accelerator market in 2030, driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications across diverse industries. Inference workloads, which involve applying trained AI models to process real-time data, are critical for enabling functions such as image recognition, natural language processing, fraud detection, recommendation systems, and autonomous decision-making. As enterprises increasingly deploy AI at scale, accelerators such as GPUs, ASICs, and FPGAs are adopted to deliver low-latency, high-throughput inference capabilities with optimized power efficiency. The proliferation of edge computing and IoT ecosystems further amplifies demand, as inference processing needs to be executed closer to data sources for real-time responsiveness. Additionally, cloud service providers and hyperscale data centers are expanding inference-focused infrastructure to support enterprise AI adoption. Advancements in accelerator architecture, such as domain-specific chips and heterogeneous integration, further enhance performance and cost efficiency. With AI-driven workloads becoming mainstream in sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, and automotive, the inference function is positioned as the cornerstone of next-generation data center operations, ensuring scalability, efficiency, and responsiveness in an increasingly digital economy.

By region, North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2030.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the data center accelerator industry in 2030, driven by the robust adoption of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cloud services across enterprise and hyperscale data centers. Favorable government initiatives, significant investments in next-generation data center infrastructure, and widespread deployment of AI and machine learning workloads support market growth. The US, in particular, is witnessing the rapid integration of GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs to optimize compute-intensive tasks, enhance energy efficiency, and reduce latency for critical applications in BFSI, healthcare, autonomous systems, and scientific research. Leading technology providers and hyperscale cloud operators are actively developing modular and scalable accelerator solutions, supported by advanced software stacks and AI frameworks, to maximize performance across heterogeneous workloads. Canada also contributes through strategic investments in edge computing and green data center initiatives, aligning with regional sustainability and energy-efficiency objectives. Continuous innovation in accelerator architectures and rising demand for real-time analytics, high-throughput processing, and cloud-based services position North America as a key regional driver of the global data center accelerator market, reinforcing its leadership in advanced computing technologies.

The report profiles key players in data center accelerator companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Alphabet, Inc. (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Marvell (US), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), Broadcom (US), and Graphcore, Ltd. (UK). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches/developments, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions.

