Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 29.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Der „1.000% Rucksack“ ist gepackt! – Das nächste Lithium-Powerhouse?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUEM ISIN: KYG1992S1093 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
CISION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CISION LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.10.2022 | 15:10
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cision Portugal SA: Emsany Revives the African Heritage of Dahomey Warriors through NFTs

FARO, Portugal, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse - As part of its efforts to shed light on afro heritage through NFTs, Emsany announced the launch of its Dahomey Initiative. It consists of an art contest, a metaverse exhibition, and a series of talks around The Warriors of Dahomey, the emblematic ladies who conquered the territory where Benin is.

Since the inception of its NFT Marketplace, the first of its kind that addresses the needs of afro creators, Emsany has identified the need to leverage the use of NFTs to commemorate the African heritage.

Emsany's Dahomey Initiative began with the organization of an NFT Art Contest, which encourages the community of African artists to create authentic artwork inspired by the legendary tales of Dahomey Warriors so that everyone continues remembering them as a symbol of femininity and bravery.

The contest is open to the public and aims to explore the artists' creativity in conjunction with the proposed theme. A jury of art connoisseurs from diverse art fields, including crypto-art and fine arts experts, will evaluate the entries that are part of Emsany's Dahomey NFT Art Contest.

Right after the contest, Emsany's Dahomey Metaverse Gallery will showcase the top fifty NFTs minted during the art competition and will highlight how the Metaverse allows organizing art galleries in a unique setup and with a myriad of possibilities. This event will occur in December exclusively on the Metaverse.

In parallel to the contest, Emsany will be holding a series of talks about the impact of female warriors on the development and empowerment of African women, featuring notable guests who will share their success stories with the community.

"With this initiative, Emsany strives to increase recognition of African culture and history and the role of women in shaping the past, the present, and the future of African societies.", said Anas El Arras, Founder, and CEO of Emsany.

Mikael Naciri, Co-Founder and Senior Advisor of Emsany added: "We are delighted to announce that we will dedicate a percentage of proceeds from sales of any Emsany's Dahomey Initiative-related artwork and NFTs to social initiatives promoting women's inclusion in Benin, the land that, once upon a time, The Warriors of Dahomey conquered."

About Emsany

Emsany is the pioneering cross-chain NFT Marketplace that bridges the gap between opportunities in Web3, Blockchain, NFTs, and the Metaverse & Afro Art, Artists, Museums, Galleries, and Creators.

Media Inquiries: Jean Fernandes, +351289170481, jean@emsany.io, contact@emsany.io

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emsany-revives-the-african-heritage-of-dahomey-warriors-through-nfts-301662862.html

CISION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.