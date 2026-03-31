Mollyroe Plc - £470,000 Raised through Convertible Loan Notes and £155,000 Raised through Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

£470,000 Raised through Convertible Loan Notes

£155,000 Raised through Issue of Equity

Mollyroe is pleased to announce that it has raised £470,000 through the issue of zero interest convertible loan notes ("CLNs") to a group of investors. The CLNs are convertible into ordinary shares of 0.01 pence ("Ordinary Shares") at 0.25 pence per share, unless redeemed after 9 months maturity. The CLNs attract an immediate one for one warrant, exercisable at 0.25 pence per share, equating to 188 million Ordinary Shares in the event all the warrants are exercised, and valid for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. Any warrant exercises will be subject to passing of resolutions allowing the directors' the necessary authority to allot Ordinary Shares outside the right of pre-emption, at the next Annual General Meeting or General Meeting to be held.

The Directors contributed to the CLNs:

Director £ participation to CLNs Conversion Price £ Darren Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer £125,000 Converts at £0.0025 Paul Ryan, Executive Director £35,000 Converts at £0.0025 Noel Lyons, Non-Executive Director £35,000 Converts at £0.0025

Further, the Company has raised £155,000 through the issue of 62,000,000 new Ordinary Shares at 0.25 pence per share ("Subscription") ("Subscription Shares").

The Directors contributed in the Subscription:

Director Participation in Subscription £ Subscription Shares % Enlarged Paul Ryan, Executive Director £65,000 26,000,000 12.87% Noel Lyons, Non-Executive Director £65,000 26,000,000 12.87%

Admission and Total Voting Rights

An application will be made for the admission to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market of the Subscription Shares, with admission anticipated on or around 8 April 2026 (" Admission").

On Admission, the Company will have 224,275,480 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 224,275,480. This figure should be used by shareholders from Admission as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

AlbR Capital Limited - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Ryan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment ? Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mollyroe Plc b) LEI 2138004RJPGI4RW8HI19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.0001 each ? ? ISIN: ???? GB00BRC0TZ46 b) Nature of the transaction Participation in CLNs and Subscription c) Price(s) and volume(s) CLNs: £35,000 convertible at £0.0025 per share ? Subscription: £0.0025 per share for 26,000,000 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 31 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Noel Lyons Reason for the notification Position/status Non-Executive Director Initial notification /Amendment ? Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Mollyroe Plc LEI 2138004RJPGI4RW8HI19 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.0001 each ? ? ISIN: ???? GB00BRC0TZ46 Nature of the transaction Participation in CLNs and Subscription Price(s) and volume(s) CLNs: £35,000 convertible at £0.0025 per share ? Subscription: £0.0025 per share for 26,000,000 shares Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Date of the transaction 31 March 2026 Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market