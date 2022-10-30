Finoverse (previously FINNOVASIA), the organiser of the Hong Kong Fintech Week, announces the expansion into North America and Middle East, along with a strategic partnership with the Bahamas regulator. New brand Finoverse highlights its global scale and pivot towards Web3.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - Finoverse (previously FINNOVASIA), the officially appointed organizer of the Hong Kong FinTech Week, announces today at the opening of HKFTW 2022 their expansion into North America, the Middle East and the scale up into Web3. Company's co-founder & CEO Anthony Sar shared more about this vision in a founder's letter.

This marks a major step into Finoverse's growth, following the partnership with The Securities Commission of The Bahamas, and Government of The Bahamas, to host a global FinTech and Web3 Festival on 24-26 January 2023 in Nassau, The Bahamas. The in-person festival, branded as D3 Bahamas, aims to host over 3,000 industry leaders to discuss the future of Web3, Blockchain, Crypto, Decentralized Finance, Central Bank Digital Currencies, Green Finance, and more.

D3 Bahamas will take place in the following week after the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. "The leadership of the traditional world will meet at Davos, and then the leadership of the new digital world will meet in the Bahamas", - said Anthony Sar, co-founder and CEO of Finoverse. In addition to the Bahamas, the company is also now in active conversations with the governments and regulators in the Middle East to host its flagship event there in 2023.

Highlighting the expansion and growth, the company also announces the completion of an extensive rebranding effort unveiling its new brand identity, logo and name - Finoverse. The new brand represents the new chapter for the company, which has been at the forefront of facilitating the growth of Hong Kong's and Asia's vibrant fintech ecosystem since 2015.

Finoverse has been involved in projecting Hong Kong on the global fintech stage, by bringing over 65+ FinTech unicorns to the Hong Kong Fintech Week. It aims to continue to work closely with the Hong Kong government and regulators, and act as a FinTech ecosystem bridge between the East and West.

About Finoverse

Founded in Hong Kong in 2015 as FINNOVASIA, the newly rebranded Finoverse is a leading global network of more than 35,000 FinTech and Web3 senior executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy makers.

Over the last seven years, Finoverse has delivered over 60 large-scale global conferences, exhibitions and business programmes. In partnership with Hong Kong government and regulators, Finoverse is the appointed organizer of the Hong Kong FinTech Week, one of the leading industry events globally with over 20,000 attendees and more than 1M viewers from 80+ economies.

Finoverse also initiated and developed InvestHK's Global FinTech Fast Track Programme, which annually attracts over 400 international applicants, more than 90 corporates and VCs.

To know more about Finoverse, visit www.finoverse.com

You can read the new Finoverse vision in a founders letter here.

