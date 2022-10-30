Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - Globiance announces the listing of the GreenZoneX GZX Token on the Globiance Platform. In addition, the option to Stake GZX tokens will also be available on the Platform on November 8, 2022.





Globiance (GBEX) is pleased to announce that GreenZoneX (GZX) token holders will be able to deposit, trade, store or withdraw GZX tokens - via the Globiance Platform, on November 8, 2022. Staking GZX tokens will also be available as an option for those seeking alternatives to merely holding crypto in a wallet for long periods of time.

Greenzone supports cross-chain transactions, including the XDC network. Globiance will support GZX tokens on the XDC network. Greenzone will provide the GZX community with the information necessary, explaining how to send GZX to Globiance via WanBridge - (https://bridge.wanchain.org/#/) - using the XDC Network to complete the transaction.

"Globiance is proud to introduce GreenZone and the GZX token to the Globiance Platform. We look forward to working with a company who shares our vision for a cleaner planet and a healthy environment for all to enjoy - now and in the future. We see this as not just the best way, but the only way forward."

- Globiance CEO - Oliver Marco La Rosa

GreenZone is a company working to make a difference in the world and unlock the value from waste produced around the world. Since its creation GreenZone has been able to fill a gap in the market that merges both recycling and technology. The company believes that crypto is the future, with its platform being built upon the XRP ledger. With this in mind, people who recycle with GreenZone will earn GZX cryptocurrency everytime they recycle. GreenZoneX (GZX) is a capped limited supply utility token that runs on XRP Ledger (XRPL). GZX is currently available on XUMM, Swift, Bitrue, Probit, and CoinTiger, making it an easily accessible and quick swapping token for anyone with a real desire to make a change. GZX holders are able to enjoy zero swap, no fees, with lightning fast settlements. At a capped supply of 1 billion, holders will reap more of a reward for recycling with GreenZone than with any other recycling company.

Globiance (GBEX) - is a Banking/Crypto Exchange, combined onto a single platform. It features banking and crypto services, exchanges, payment-gateways, centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) marketplaces, trading, staking, online wallets and more.

GBEX is the native token of Globiance. Deflationary by design, it is utilized in many capacities. Globiance users have access to both Crypto and Fiat wallets - in several different currencies, as well as fiat and crypto exchanging capabilities. Globiance is based on the XDC network (XinFin) Blockchain 4.0 which utilizes fast, military-grade, secure software with ultra-fast transaction speeds, low fees, forensic tools, and offers ISO 20022 interoperability.

