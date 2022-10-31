Advanced capabilities across the clinical research and pharma services value chain accelerate innovation and enhance productivity for pharma and biotech customers

This week at CPHI Frankfurt, Thermo Fisher Scientific will showcase its expertise, innovations and capabilities to help pharmaceutical and emerging biotech companies accelerate time to market across a wide range of modalities and platforms, including cell and gene therapies, oral solids, steriles and biologics. Thermo Fisher experts will be available at CPHI Frankfurt 2022, November 1-3, 2022, Booth #90J10, Hall 9.

"As pharma and biotechs look to transform molecules to medicines, they are looking for integrated solutions that connect the entire value chain from early development and clinical trials to scalable manufacturing and integrated sourcing," said Leon Wyszkowski, president of commercial operations, pharma services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "This week, we will demonstrate our deep expertise across a range of topics from clinical research and advanced therapies to digital technologies to help our customers accelerate their innovation and speed the delivery of breakthrough medicines and therapies to patients."

CPHI Frankfurt Expert Live Sessions

On November 1 and 2, Thermo Fisher's experts will participate in several sessions, including:

Keynote: Delivering on the Promise of Cell and Gene Therapy, A Patient-Centric Approach , Panteli Theocharous, Ph.D., FRCPath, global vice president, cell and gene therapy strategy lead, clinical research, Thermo Fisher, November 1, 14.00-14.30 CET

, Panteli Theocharous, Ph.D., FRCPath, global vice president, cell and gene therapy strategy lead, clinical research, Thermo Fisher, November 1, 14.00-14.30 CET The Impact of M&A in the Pharma and CDMO Community, Anil Kane, Ph.D., global head of technical and scientific affairs, pharma services, Thermo Fisher, November 1, 14.40-15.30 CET

Anil Kane, Ph.D., global head of technical and scientific affairs, pharma services, Thermo Fisher, November 1, 14.40-15.30 CET Enabling a Digital Culture through Integrated Business Processes, Sara Sheriff, vice president of integration/engineering operations, pharma services, Thermo Fisher, November 2, 11.20 11.45 CET

For more about Thermo Fisher sessions and activities at CPHl Frankfurt, please visit here.

Enabling Innovation for Advanced Therapies

Thermo Fisher continues to expand its capabilities to enable customers to deliver cell and gene therapies. A new viral vector manufacturing facility in Plainville, Mass., recently opened to support the development, testing and manufacture of complex viral vectors. The state-of-the-art 300,000-square-foot site features sustainable construction design, flexible laboratory and production suites, adjacent warehousing, and office space, as well as Thermo Fisher's advanced bioproduction and analytical instrumentation technologies.

New Quick to Clinic for viral vector is an all-inclusive manufacturing platform utilizing optimized, IND-ready platform processes for lentivirus and AAV manufacturing that helps de-risk the regulatory pathway and accelerate path to Clinic. In addition, new Patheon Commercial Packaging Services for Cell and Gene Therapies combine GMP storage, serialization, ultracold and cryogenic packaging, and global distribution to meet specialized needs to ensure supply chain integrity. To support customers in early-stage development, Thermo Fisher opened two new translational sciences labs in San Diego, Calif., and Alachua, Fla., to enable proof-of-concept studies to seamlessly transition into pre-clinical studies and accelerate commercialization. Lastly, new Quick to Care for advanced therapies provides an enhanced customer experience through streamlining contracting, communication, and coordination between all aspects of the value chain when contracting for two or more services in the advanced therapies portfolio.

In addition, a new cell therapy development and cGMP manufacturing center at the University of California San Francisco, Mission Bay campus will open next year to provide customers with integrated solutions to reduce cost and accelerate adoption of cell therapies.

Expanding Steriles Biologics Capabilities

The company has expanded its capabilities to support the accelerated demand for global steriles and biologics manufacturing. Later this year, the company will open its new manufacturing facility in Hangzhou, China, which will offer integrated biologics drug substance and sterile drug product capabilities.

Thermo Fisher is expanding its biologics manufacturing capabilities at its St. Louis, Mo., site to support production growth at both the 2KL and 5KL scales. The 5KL single-use bioreactor platform was enabled through the work at the site's Bioprocessing Collaboration Center designed to combine expertise from the company's bioproduction and pharma services businesses to develop new bioprocessing technologies and workflows. Along with the new state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility in Lengnau, Switzerland featuring large-scale stainless steel manufacturing processes with future investment of single-use capacity, Thermo Fisher is positioned to drive maximum flexibility as products move through development and commercial launch.

Digital Transformation of the Supply Chain

The company continues to leverage new digital technologies across its pharma services network to optimize manufacturing efficiencies, streamline processes and enhance collaboration with customers. New capabilities include implementation of Pharma 4.0 to harmonize and integrate data and drive digital transformation within all phases of drug development and manufacturing. In addition, the company's new mysupply digital supply chain platform provides customers with visibility across their full product lifecycle including daily order management, batch tracking and monthly forecasting.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

