Snowplus Tech, the world's leading independent vape brand, stated that the company is committed to raising industry standards as an e-cigarette manufacturer. With quality and safety as its top priority, Snowplus' mission is to deliver a reliable vaping experience to all users in the UK.

A 2022 study by King's College London found that exposure to harmful toxins is substantially reduced for smokers who switch to vaping products, lowering the risk of developing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Even the NHS has doubled down on endorsing vaping as a smoking cessation tool, a standpoint that Snowplus firmly agrees with.

According to a recent report, 4.3 million people are now vaping in the UK. With a sharp increase in the demand for vapes and e-cigarettes, markets have been flooded with a wide range of products. In response to this sudden influx, Snowplus highlights the importance of using reputable, tested, and certified vape products.

Derek Li, Snowplus co-founder and head of overseas markets, said: "There is an increasing trend for cheap counterfeit vapes on the market, which we find deeply concerning. That is why we have invested heavily in our R&D to create products that enhance the vaping experience while ensuring it is as safe as possible."

Since its launch in 2019, Snowplus has invested $2 million in quality and safety research. It is the second-largest vape brand to officially receive a quota to produce 80 million pods annually by China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration and holds an official export license.

The company has state-of-the-art CNAS-certified scientific laboratories to carry out 28-point tests, using over 40 different types of lab equipment. Before packaging, Snowplus products are subject to stringent testing with 60 criteria to test chemical and hardware performance in various environments.

The batteries must pass 22 rigorous tests before assembly to guarantee that devices can operate in different environments. To avoid the risk of leakage, impact tests are conducted in variable temperature, humidity, and pressure conditions.

Snowplus now takes on the challenge and responsibility to help lead the development of a healthier and more sustainable vape industry.

About Snowplus

Established in Jan 2019, Snowplus is the world's largest independent vape tech company. Backed by Zhen fund and Sequoia, Snowplus has raised over $150 million and established three CNAS-certified research laboratories recognised and interoperable by 65 institutions in 50 countries.

