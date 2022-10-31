Short Hills, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating certain inflammatory and oncological conditions, today announced it has engaged SC&H Capital, an affiliate of SC&H Group, to advise Humanigen on exploration of strategic options. SC&H is an investment banking and advisory firm providing merger and acquisition (M&A), financial restructuring and related business advisory solutions to emerging and growing companies.

Cameron Durrant, CEO Humanigen, said, "Our engagement of SC&H represents a continuation of our strategic realignment of our clinical development pipeline, resources and regulatory strategy announced in July 2022. SC&H will act as our advisor as we explore strategic options to maximize value around our pipeline."

Humanigen's board of directors has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its review of strategic alternatives, and there can be no assurance that this process will result in any transaction.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating certain inflammatory and oncological conditions. Lenzilumab is a first-in class antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). Results from preclinical models indicate GM-CSF is an upstream regulator of many inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. Humanigen is exploring lenzilumab as a treatment for inflammation associated with CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies and is exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in other in inflammatory conditions such as Acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, lenzilumab is currently being studied in CMML. Ifabotuzumab (Anti-EphA3) is a Humaneered® monoclonal antibody targeting tumor vasculature. EphA3 has broad expression in human tumors. Initial area of emphasis may include breast carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, pancreatic carcinoma and glioblastoma multiforme. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com and follow Humanigen on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Humanigen's exploration of strategic options and transactions to maximize value. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Words such as "will," "expect,", "intend," "plan," "potential," "possible," "goals," "accelerate," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in our lack of profitability and need for additional capital to continue as a going concern; that we may not identify any strategic alternatives or if so identified, be able to consummate any such transaction on acceptable terms; our dependence on partners to further the development of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the development, attainment of the requisite regulatory authorizations and approvals and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; the outcome of pending or future litigation or arbitration; and the various risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our latest annual and quarterly reports and other filings with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not rely upon any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, in each case, except as required by law.

Humanigen Investor Relations

Humanigen

IR@humanigen.com

650-410-3206

Source: Humanigen, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142142