DJ Amundi Index Solutions - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI PAB - UCITS ETF DR -GBP (D)

AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

(the « Company »)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

October 31, 2022

The Board decides to distribute Annual Dividends to each holder of distribution shares of AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI PAB - UCITS ETF DR -GBP (D) according to the following calendar: ? Record date: November 7th, 2022 ? Ex-date: November 8th, 2022 ? Payment date: November 10th, 2022

The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg.

ETF Name ISIN code Sedol TIDM Payment Share class Distributable amount per Share UK code code date currency (in share class currency) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI LU2469335371 BQ0JV83 AMEG 10/11/ GBP 0.61 PAB - UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) 2022

The Board of Directors

