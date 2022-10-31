Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NY2 ISIN: SE0006343745 Ticker-Symbol: 5JA1 
Frankfurt
31.10.22
09:14 Uhr
0,066 Euro
+0,005
+8,22 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPRINT BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPRINT BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2022 | 14:29
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Sprint Bioscience AB (540/22)

With effect from November 01, 2022, the unit rights in Sprint Bioscience AB
will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including November 10, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   SPRINT UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019018938              
Order book ID:  273321                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 01, 2022, the paid subscription units in Sprint
Bioscience AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   SPRINT BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019018946              
Order book ID:  273322                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
SPRINT BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.