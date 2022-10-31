Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Sprint Bioscience AB (540/22)

With effect from November 01, 2022, the unit rights in Sprint Bioscience AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 10, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: SPRINT UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019018938 Order book ID: 273321 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 01, 2022, the paid subscription units in Sprint Bioscience AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: SPRINT BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019018946 Order book ID: 273322 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com