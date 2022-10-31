Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PREMA (PRMX) on October 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PRMX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Building a gateway to the blockchain space, PREMA (PRMX) offers seamless multi-chain experiences with its NFT marketplace, wallet, and many other Web3 dApps. Its native token PRMX has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 31, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing PREMA

PREMA is a blockchain platform that offers seamless multi-chain experiences. Through PREMA, users will be able to easily manage tokens across multiple blockchains, connect to Web3 dApps, and use NFC accessories.

The PREMA platform is centered on PREMA X, an NFT marketplace, and uses the PREMA Wallet and traceability system to connect NFTs with the places where they are used, such as URLs (UnReal Life, the unreal world) like metaverse blockchain games and IRLs (In Real Life, the real world) like physical products and spaces.

The PREMA Wallet employs AQR (Anything Quick Response) and NFC (Near Field Communication) to enable NFT transactions without the need for complex operations.

In addition, PREMA Wallet and PREMA X can be developed and offered at the same time to achieve a superior UX that is interoperable. Furthermore, to optimize the ecosystem and usage environment of the platform, PREMA is also developing its own blockchain, the PREMA Chain.

The goal of PREMA is to build on its technology to link tangible objects and digital content from around the world through the medium of NFT, to provide a marketplace for their trade, and to guide users to various services so that everyone can access the utilities they need at any time. Each component of PREMA platform is organically linked to form an ecosystem that realizes this goal. NFTs obtained through IRL via AQR or NFC using the PREMA Wallet, or through Web3 such as PREMA X, can be used interactively and compositely in metaverse, blockchain games, and IRL.

PREMA will be a pioneer in connecting existing industries to Web3 with its proprietary technology-driven platform, supporting existing industries around the world to enter the Web3 industry and creating a unified marketplace for Web3.

About PRMX Token

PRMX is the native token of PREMA. It supports the ecosystem of the PREMA platform and is compliant with the ERC-20 token standard for the Ethereum blockchain with mature security performance, processing power, and various durability features.

PRMX token can be used for gas payments in the PREMA chain and as a means of payment in the PREMA platform, as well as for SCM (Supply Chain Management) by service providers in the PREMA platform and as an incentive for service users. Users can also lock PRMX tokens to obtain more utilities depending on their duration and quantity, such as priority guidance for free mint and white list of NFTs, priority guidance for use in NFT's URL and IRL, discounts on trading commissions, and access to platform extensions

The total supply of PRMX is 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is allocated to accelerators such as sponsors in the early stages of the project, 30% will be used for marketing including community building, airdrops, etc., 45% is allocated for the ecosystem, and the remaining 10% is allocated to the team.

The PRMX token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 31, 2022, investors who are interested in the PREMA investment can easily buy and sell PRMX token on LBank Exchange now.

