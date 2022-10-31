Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski IoT keySTREAM Receives Digital Trust Label After Comprehensive Security Audit



October 31st, 2022



Independent assessment ensures security, data protection, reliability,

and fair user interaction of digital services

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - October 31st, 2022 - Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced that its Kudelski IoT keySTREAM was successfully audited and labeled a trustworthy system according to the criteria of Swiss-based Digital Trust Label. keySTREAM creates guaranteed trust between devices and networks, providing a simple solution for the in-field credential provisioning of IoT devices, encrypting and controlling access to their data, updating them securely with new security and functionality, and managing these devices throughout their entire lifecycle. The Digital Trust Label is a project of the Swiss Digital Initiative (SDI), an independent, non-profit foundation headquartered in Geneva and set up in 2020. The SDI pursues concrete projects with the aim of safeguarding ethical standards and promoting responsible behavior in the digital world. The Digital Trust Label works to facilitate consumer confidence by improving transparency around technology products and services, both those offered directly to the consumer, as well as enabling technologies like keySTREAM that can be used as a tool to enable secure IoT ecosystems for both consumers and businesses across many different industries. "If digital trust is the business goal for the IoT ecosystem, then security like that provided by Kudelski IoT keySTREAM is an important tool to ensure that trust can be delivered," said Fathi Derder, Managing Director of the Swiss Digital Initiative. He adds: "By acquiring the Digital Trust Label, companies show they are going the extra mile regarding digital responsibility, and in the case of keySTREAM, they are also helping others to achieve digital responsibility for themselves as well." Digital Trust audits are based on 35 criteria across four core dimensions: security, data protection, reliability, and fair user interaction. keySTREAM successfully passed the audit and received the Digital Trust Label in September 2022. keySTREAM's security-by-design approach provides a secure foundation that IoT ecosystem implementers can trust to connect, manage, and update IoT devices at scale, allowing them to comply with key industry and regulatory standards and constantly evolve their ecosystems to confront new threats and take advantage of new opportunities. "As a provider of independent, 3rd party security evaluations to our own global customers through Kudelski IoT Security Labs, it was only fair we allow experts to audit our system to prove its security and robustness, using state of the art technologies to deliver privacy, security and reliability", said Frédéric Thomas, CTO of Kudelski IoT. "It is critical that all companies be willing to submit their products to independent assessment so together we can create a more trustworthy connected world." The keySTREAM system provides each device with a unique, immutable, unclonable identity that forms the foundation for critical IoT security functions like in-field provisioning, data encryption, authentication, and secure firmware updates, as well as allowing companies to revoke network access for vulnerable devices if necessary. This ensures that the entire lifecycle of the device and its data can be managed. "We foresee an increasing global push for companies to meet government and industry regulations as consumer concerns around data security and integrity continue to increase," continued Thomas. "keySTREAM enables our customers to stay ahead of the regulatory curve by giving them everything they need from a technology standpoint to comply with evolving standards and threats." The company's roots in the multi-billion-dollar pay-TV business have provided 35 years of experience in encryption, key management, and embedded hardware, providing the foundation of security expertise and core technologies used for keySTREAM. The technology approach to securing the pay-TV business still applies to most IoT challenges, giving Kudelski IoT a strong competitive advantage when creating a security system for the Internet of Things. About Kudelski IOT Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com. About Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT. NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles. Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com. Media contacts Christopher Schouten Kudelski IoT Marketing Director +1 (480) 819-5781 christopher.schouten@nagra.com Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 647 61 71 +41 21 732 01 81 cedric.alber@nagra.com

