DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 31-Oct-2022 / 17:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's")

Transaction in own securities

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Ltd as part of its share buyback programme announced on 26 September 2022 (the "Programme").

Date of Purchase 31 October 2022 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 19,961 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence) 449.5029 Highest price paid per share (pence) 450.00 Lowest price paid per share (pence) 448.00

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 1,632,318 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 39,450,021. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

31 October 2022

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 31 October 2022

Investment firm: Numis Securities Ltd

Aggregate information

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 449.5029 19,961

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 511 448.00 14:58:26 00061866931TRLO0 LSE 500 448.00 14:58:26 00061866930TRLO0 LSE 125 448.00 15:32:16 00061868756TRLO0 LSE 15000 450.00 16:08:16 00061870399TRLO0 LSE 110 448.00 16:09:38 00061870481TRLO0 LSE 2700 448.00 16:35:00 00061872017TRLO0 LSE 913 448.00 16:35:00 00061872016TRLO0 LSE 102 448.00 16:35:00 00061872015TRLO0 LSE

