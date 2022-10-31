Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - The 6 Weeks to Happy Coaching Program is the latest product by mindset coaching company GetZENd. It is a six week online coaching course that features pre-recorded video training and live coaching sessions.

Drawing from the diverse fields of Neuroscience, Psychology, Applied Positive Psychology, NLP practices, life coaching, and hypnotherapy, the 6 Weeks to Happy Coaching Program endeavors to promote a state of inner peace for a more productive lifestyle. The company's research indicates that increased happiness and inner peace among professionals is also linked to greater focus and productivity.

"The 6 Weeks to Happy Coaching program teaches the science of happiness and peak performance with a view to maximizing human potential," said a spokesperson for GetZENd. "The program retrains the brain to reduce stress and to reset the body to a calm state. At the same time, research shows an increase in the brain's productivity and ability to focus - addressing the top two complaints of the last two years as the world shifted to a remote workforce. As the brain is retrained with more coherence, the result is more life balance, better regulated energy, reduced mental 'noise,' and increased emotional resilience."

Although numerous fields and disciplines inform the 6 Weeks to Happy Coaching program, GetZENd will continue to broaden their research in order to bring their clients the latest tools for attaining happiness and overall health. To this end, the company may further update the program as further advancements are made.

The coaching program aims to counteract mainstream business culture's conflation of stress and burnout with success. The program establishes a different approach to professional culture in which happiness and well-being are more fully prioritized. GetZENd believes that such a change in priorities is not only beneficial on a personal level, but has been proven to boost productivity and innovation across industries.

While the 6 Weeks to Happy Coaching program aims to amend the idea that our society is not serious enough about personal happiness, the program approaches both careers and entrepreneurship as paths to freedom and personal growth. GetZENd believes that entrepreneurship is inherently serious and demanding, such that professionals simply cannot afford to neglect their mental health. Company founder Zahra Karsan explains, "Entrepreneurship is not for the faint-hearted. It all starts with mindset. It can be an emotional rollercoaster as you learn to navigate toward your goals. It's absolutely crucial that you have 100% faith in yourself and are able to invest in yourself and your vision and that takes passion. That includes being able to master your mental and emotional health. The goal is to discover how to stay in an elevated mindset so that you can find the winning formula for success."

GetZENd plans to follow the release of the 6 Weeks to Happy Coaching Program with a corporate coaching program, 6 Weeks to Workplace Wellness, to be released in the first quarter of 2023. This product will take the 6 Weeks to Happy Coaching program beyond the individual consumer level to the organizational level. GetZENd's stated aim with this upcoming program is to help organizations reduce stress and burnout in the workforce while boosting peak performance.

As more professionals benefit from GetZENd products like the 6 Weeks to Happy Coaching program, companies, corporations and industries can be expected to garner a more productive and innovative workforce, as well as lower turnover rates among their staff.

Founded by Zahra Karsan in 2016, GetZENd offers a suite of products that include video training programs and the award-winning GetZENd mobile app to help users improve their habits of thought to lead happier, more productive lives. GetZENd intends to launch a R.E.W.I.R.E System franchise and a 6 Weeks franchise to further build upon the products and programs they have released thus far.

