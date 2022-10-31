SPAN Enterprises: Today, October 31st is the Deadline to File Form 2290 For Vehicles with a First Used Month of September 2022

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Drivers of vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds need to be aware that Form 2290 must be filed annually to the IRS for the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax. The month that a vehicle with a qualifying weight is first put on the road is known as the vehicle's First Used Month. It is important to remember that the deadline to file Form 2290 is the last day of the month following the vehicle's First Used Month. Vehicles that have a First Used Month of September have a Form 2290 deadline of October 31st. With October 31st being today, it is important to file Form 2290 for vehicles with a First Used Month of September by the end of the day so there are no late filing penalties.

ExpressTruckTax, the market-leading Form 2290 e-filer , makes filing Form 2290 fast and user-friendly. The only information that drivers need to enter is their business information including their EIN (Employer Identification Number), their vehicle information including their VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), credit vehicles if any, and payment information.

ExpressTruckTax offers several convenient ways for drivers to pay their Heavy Vehicle Use Tax. The most convenient tax payment method that is offered is the ability to pay the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax alongside the filing fee using a credit or debit card. Paying the tax through ExpressTruckTax means filers don't have to worry about remembering to pay their tax. They simply file and pay at the same time, giving drivers peace of mind. This also makes sure that the tax will be paid and drivers won't be fined for nonpayment.

When asked about today's October 31st deadline, Agie Sundaram, the CEO, and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, responded, "With the deadline to file Form 2290 for vehicles with a First Used Month of September being today, ExpressTruckTax is here to provide an easy-to-follow filing experience for drivers to file Form 2290. Our live support team is available to answer any questions or concerns you may have to ensure that your 2290 Form is submitted in time for today's October 31st deadline."

The Form 2290 due date is fast approaching. File now at expresstrucktax.com to take advantage of the easy-to-use Form 2290 e-filing solution to ensure Form 2290 is filed on time.

ExpressTruckTax, a leading IRS-authorized 2290 e-file provider , has been helping thousands of truckers file their 2290 for the past 10 years. ExpressTruckTax's offerings don't end with Form 2290. Drivers can also file Form 2290 amendments as well as Form 8849 if any corrections are needed to be added to the filed Form 2290.

SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.

SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, TruckLogics, ExpressExtension, and more. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/ .

Please direct all media inquiries to Nicole Jankov, Content Writer, at nicolejankov@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723194/Today-October-31st-is-the-Deadline-to-File-Form-2290-For-Vehicles-with-a-First-Used-Month-of-September-2022