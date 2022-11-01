DJ SEAPRWire Launches Media-Empower-Pack to Its Branding-Insight Program

EQS Newswire / 01/11/2022 / 10:17 UTC+8

SEAPRWire Launches Media-Empower-Pack to Its Branding-Insight Program

Singapore - SEAPRWire is a leading technology company in press release distribution, announces that it is now offering Media-Empower-Pack to Its Branding-Insight Program for customers.

Media-Empower-Pack includes Global Press Releases distributed to over 8,000 media outlets and multiple industry lists, with multimedia support and unlimited words.The package accepts more than 17 languages, including: English, French, German, Traditional Chinese, Simpified Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Filipino, Malay, Thailand, Italian, Russian ...

Media-Empower-Pack provides solutions to setup media contacts updated in real-time by clicking individual contacts brings up their contact card, which contains the contact's name, phone number, and email address. Media-Empower-Pack allows clients to build company-specific media lists and easily manage them through Branding-Insight Program dashboard. Users can split, edit, or merge lists for a more personalized approach.

Yaqin, CMO of SEAPRWire said, "Our team utilizes thought leadership content delivered to the right audience at the right time to improve visibility, and we continuously seek returns on every dollar we spend on media and marketing communications to achieve real results. "

"Now more than ever, CEOs should leverage the power of an informative, engaging press release as a marketing weapon to accelerate sales in these tough economic times. For CEOs, leveraging media outreach can generate an impressive ROI even in challenging times for businesses," added Yaqin.

To learn more about how SEAPRWire's integrated solutions are helping brands deliver strategic media pitches, earn media mentions, and grow and implement an effective marketing strategy, please visit www.SEAPRWire.com.

About SEAPRWire

SEAPRWire (https://www.seaprwire.com/) is a leading global provider of wire distribution services to media relations and marketing communications professionals. SEAPRWire's platform allows clients to identify key factors of their press releases and measure meaningful impact. It has a strong media network in Southeast Asia, indexing news from thousands of worldwide sources. SEAPRWire's media network support multi-lingual press release distribution, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Indonesian, Filipino and more.

Media Contact

Tina Lee, PR manager

cs@seaprwire.com

https://seaprwire.com

SOURCE: SEAPRWire File: SEAPRWire Launches Media-Empower-Pack to Its Branding-Insight Program

01/11/2022 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=d849957beb1d7b2184ec70f9b066cc32

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476091&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2022 22:18 ET (02:18 GMT)