Longenesis Partners with Dante Genomics to Offer Whole Genome Sequencing Solutions for Women's Health in Europe

- Leaders in biotech and genomics to launch more personalised genomic solutions to more than 10,000 people across the Baltics and Mediterranean regions -

L'AQUILA, Italy, Nov. 01, 2022, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, to offer whole genome sequencing (WGS) to more than 10,000 existing Longenesis study participants.



WGS and Dante's subsequent genomic reports are valuable health tools that can provide physicians and individuals with information about personalised dietary choices, predisposition to genetic diseases, genetic carrier information and more. Traditionally, DNA tests have been limited in the Baltic and Mediterranean regions due to cost and availability of practitioners, services and resources. Longenesis will enrich its digital engagement platform by offering its network of participants discounted Dante offerings, including at-home, blood collection kits for WGS without the use of a needle and additional women's health reports without the need to re-test. This collaboration will encourage more people to pursue genomic solutions to help make personalised medicine more mainstream across Europe.

The Longenesis platform offers a digital, dynamic, secure engagement tool that empowers the public to explore and start using Dante's novel genomic solutions. These digital tools will ensure legal and ethical compliances built into the Longenesis platform and offer streamlined consent for nearly 20,000 women globally.

"Our new partnership with Dante Genomics will make it easier for women to access exciting new DNA testing opportunities that will provide greater health insights. Everyone deserves to have an individualised understanding of their health that DNA testing affords. We are excited to work with Dante Genomics to expand our European reach and positively impact more patients' lives," said Paolo Malerba, VP of Partnerships and Strategy at Longenesis.

"Personalised medicine needs personalised data, and it is through collaborations like these that will allow us to offer more people in more regions of the world with genomic solutions," said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Genomics. "We are excited to partner with Longensis to increase access to these invaluable genomic solutions that can improve women's health and ultimately save lives."

About Longenesis

Longenesis is a SaaS company that is unlocking a healthier future for humans. Supported by Insilico Medicine and other technology leaders, Longenesis has built an end-to-end, intuitive toolkit for data discovery and patient-centric engagement that prioritizes privacy and ethics. Our flagship products, Curator and Engage, are highly secure and designed for patients to remain in control of their personal data while also empowering them to share their information with doctors and researchers worldwide. Through these products, we unlock the hidden value of data, accelerate novel drug and treatment discovery, and ensure better and more proactive patient engagement. Our mission is to help modernize the approach to human health. At Longenesis, we firmly believe the future medical system will be collaborative. We build a technological bridge between healthcare institutions, pharma companies, research institutions and patients. We are proud to partner with leading educational and research institutions, global life sciences companies, healthcare stakeholders, and patient advocacy groups in service of this mission. Learn more at www.longenesis.com .

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes from diagnostics to therapeutics with assets including one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.