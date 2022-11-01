Occlutech Holding AG: Occlutech Announces New Member to the Executive Management Team by Appointing Chief Medical Officer

SCHAFFHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Occlutech Holding AG Occlutech Holding AG ("Occlutech"), one of the world's leading providers of minimally invasive structural heart disease devices, has appointed Jozef Bartunek, MD, PhD, as new Chief Medical Officer (CMO), thus expanding its Executive Management Team.

Jozef Bartunek is a highly experienced cardiologist and Associate Director at Cardiovascular Center, O.L.V. Ziekenhuis in Aalst, Belgium. Following his clinical training in Bratislava, Slovakia and Aalst, Belgium, he served as a Fogarty International NIH fellow at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School Boston, MA. As a Visiting Scholar, he also expanded his skills by training in medical device innovation at Stanford Biodesign. He is a clinician who uniquely combines expertise in interventional cardiology and heart failure. His research interests include clinical translational research in heart failure and structural heart disease, including regenerative and device-based interventions. Jozef has published more than 300 peer reviewed articles and serves in editorial boards of several cardiovascular journals.

As CMO at Occlutech, Jozef will set the overall strategic direction for all clinical activities in the company, supporting successful trials outcome, regulatory approvals and consequently commercial success.

"Jozef is a tremendously accomplished and distinguished clinician, contributing with impactful clinical research and innovation in cardiology. His extensive experience will make a significant contribution to Occlutech's development of both successful clinical trials as well as support for our continued commercial success", says Sabine Bois, CEO of Occlutech.

As CMO of Occlutech, Jozef will bear responsibility for establishing the company's overall clinical development strategy and oversee its execution. He will develop clinical programs and activities for all devices and accessories and lead the clinical management review committee, amongst other tasks. Jozef will divide his time between the CMO appointment at Occlutech with continuation of his clinical practice and research at Cardiovascular Center, Aalst.

Occlutech's Executive Management Team consists of 10 members as of November 1, 2022. Besides Sabine Bois (CEO) and abovementioned Jozef Bartunek (CMO), it also includes Thomas Okke Frahm (VP IT), Sakarias Lindell (VP People & Culture), Luis Martin-Parras (VP Supply Chain & Manufacturing), Oshri Budana (VP RA/Q & Clinical), Frank Dallmann (VP R&D), Lars Wadell (CFO), Jose de la Cortina (CCO) and Mathias Bouzereau (VP Global Marketing & Business Development).

Occlutech is a leading specialist provider of minimally invasive structural heart implants, with a mission to improve the quality of life for people with heart conditions. The vision is to become a leading global specialist in cardiac implants, addressing congenital heart defects, stroke prevention and heart failure. Since 2003, the company has developed, manufactured, and commercialized occluders and interatrial shunt products. Occlutech has a broad and proven portfolio, based on proprietary technology, and over 200 patents with more than 150,000 products sold. The company markets and sells its products in around 85 countries. The company has around 290 employees and is a public limited liability company registered in Switzerland. For more information: www.occlutech.com.

