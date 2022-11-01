Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Redwood Pharma AB (542/22)

With effect from November 03, 2022, the unit rights in Redwood Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 14, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: REDW UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019070269 Order book ID: 273621 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 03, 2022, the paid subscription units in Redwood Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: REDW BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019070277 Order book ID: 273622 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com