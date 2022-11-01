Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.11.2022
„Lithium-Bombe" vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Redwood Pharma AB (542/22)

With effect from November 03, 2022, the unit rights in Redwood Pharma AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including November 14, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   REDW UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019070269              
Order book ID:  273621                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 03, 2022, the paid subscription units in Redwood
Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   REDW BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019070277              
Order book ID:  273622                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
