Dienstag, 01.11.2022
„Lithium-Bombe“ vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
WKN: A3CT5N ISIN: SE0015988274 Ticker-Symbol: 5KC 
Frankfurt
01.11.22
09:16 Uhr
0,268 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2022 | 10:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of PILA PHARMA AB (543/22)

With effect from November 03, 2022, the subscription rights in PILA PHARMA AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including November 14, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   PILA TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019070616              
Order book ID:  273623                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 03, 2022, the paid subscription shares in PILA PHARMA
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   PILA BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019070624              
Order book ID:  273624                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
