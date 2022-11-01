Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of PILA PHARMA AB (543/22)

With effect from November 03, 2022, the subscription rights in PILA PHARMA AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 14, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: PILA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019070616 Order book ID: 273623 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 03, 2022, the paid subscription shares in PILA PHARMA AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PILA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019070624 Order book ID: 273624 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com