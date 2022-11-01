Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, a technology start-up creating AI technology for a safer, more comfortable future, and its Founder Andy Khawaja have been recognized in a recent issue of Insights Success as an "innovative driving force creating a better tomorrow."

This cover of Insights Success magazine features AIDP's Founder, Dr. Andy Khawaja, and celebrates him in their list of the "Top Ten Most Promising CEOs of 2022."

The magazine interviewed Andy Khawaja to see what drives him as a CEO and also showcased why Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is such an important company in 2022.

Insights Success briefly detailed Dr. Andy Khawaja's previous achievements and how he has managed to change the world with innovative technology. They discuss not only his successes, but also his challenges as a technology disruptor.

"I am constantly learning, listening, observing, and adapting. This is the way to grow and succeed," said Dr. Khawaja.

The magazine outlines Andy Khawaja as an individual a passionate man who is inspired by what he sees in the world and driven by his goal to change the world for the better.

Andy Khawaja told Insights Success, "I am constantly innovating, and this will never stop. Innovation is part of my life to create new things that provide a better tomorrow not only for us but for our children, future generations."

Dr. Andy Khawaja and AIDP's artificial intelligence technology is promising not only for every industry it will touch, but for consumers for all citizens of the world this, is why Insights Success has awarded him with this title.

Insights Success said, "AIDP will change the world, implementing technology to improve the quality of life for future generations." But as 2022's Most Promising CEO, Andy Khawaja believes this is only the beginning and invites the world to see how AI will provide better living conditions for mankind.

About Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform:

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is creating new AI technology for compatible systems and machines to build a safer, more sustainable future for mankind. Please visit http://www.ai-dp.com/ for more information.

