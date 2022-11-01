Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to Forbes' list of the World's Best Employers for the second consecutive year.

To compile this year's list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 150,000 workers from multinational corporations and institutions. Workers were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to family and friends, in addition to rating other companies in their industry on factors like image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

"At Trane Technologies, uplifting our people, culture and communities is central to our purpose to create a sustainable world. That's why we take great pride in being recognized as one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes," said Mairéad Magner, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "We strive to create an environment where our team members can grow and advance. We believe that enthusiastic team members who are proud to work for our company, energized by their work, and optimistic about the future, are more engaged and better able to help our customers."

Trane Technologies focuses its people, culture and community efforts through its Opportunity for All commitment. This pledge commits to achieving gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

Opportunity for All is a key element of Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments, which also include the company's Gigaton Challenge a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (or, 2% of the world's annual emissions) by 2030.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

