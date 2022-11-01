Anzeige
01.11.2022
ICP DAS Co., Ltd.: ICP DAS - BMP to partake in the COMPAMED 2022, Germany for the first time

HSINCHU, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS - BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan medical TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) supplier, will exhibit TPU pellets with 50% tungsten content (W50) for the first time in the COMPAMED 2022, Germany. The exhibition - a melting pot for high-tech solutions in the medical technology sector - takes place in DÜSSELDORF from 14 to 17 November.

ICP DAS - BMP to partake in the COMPAMED 2022, Germany

ICP DAS - BMP will showcase three series of highly stable medical-grade TPU pellets, namely, Alithane (ALP series), Durathane (ALC series), and Arothane (ARP series). This year, ICP DAS - BMP unveils a new range of pellets with a tungsten content of 30% (W30) and 50% (W50), respectively. As we advance, ICP DAS - BMP plans to develop pellets with 70% tungsten content (W70) and a new ARP-CHDM series in 2023.

All medical-grade TPU pellets by ICP DAS - BMP are 100% made in Taiwan and have superb biocompatibility, hydrolytic & chemical resistance, mechanical properties, and radiodensity; they can be customized and color-matched. To provide customers with the best service, ICP DAS - BMP offers shorter lead times and accepts smaller quantity orders.

Applications of medical-grade TPU pellets range from cancer treatment and urology devices to retainers, etc. Shortly after being established, ICP DAS - BMP achieves outstanding results domestically and internationally. Medical device manufacturers from South Korea, Israel, and France have chosen ICP DAS - BMP's trustworthy and high-quality TPUs.

Visit ICP DAS - BMP's booth at Hall 08B, Booth 8BC17-2, from 14 to 17 November 2022, and learn more about the upcoming ARP-CHDM series.

About ICP DAS - BMP

In response to the growing demand for TPUs in medical applications, in 2018, ICP DAS established a new business unit to develop and produce medical-grade TPUs, ICP DAS - BMP. The company has obtained ISO 13485 certification for its raw material warehouses and production lines.

ICP DAS - BMP has its own laboratories for polymerization, physical properties analysis, and cytotoxicity testing. All the TPUs supplied by ICP DAS - BMP are USP Class VI certified and compliant with the ISO 10993 international standard. Materials have passed skin sensitization and cytotoxicity tests according to ISO 10993-5 and ISO 10993-10. These enable ICP DAS - BMP to guarantee biocompatibility for medical device manufacturers.

For more details, please visit our website: https://bmp.icpdas.com/

For TPU products, solutions, and inquiries, contact us directly: sales_bmp@icpdas.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933281/Banner.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1934616/icpdas_bmp_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icp-das---bmp-to-partake-in-the-compamed-2022-germany-for-the-first-time-301664393.html

