Telekom Srbija Group has continued to expand its international retail network with the opening of a new MTEL Germany store in Offenbach, one of the company's key growth markets in Europe, further reinforcing its long-term commitment to strengthening its presence in Germany.

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The new MTEL Germany store in Offenbach

The new store offers a comprehensive portfolio of TSG's products and services under the MTEL Germany brand, providing a modern and accessible space where customers can easily connect, explore tailored offers, and receive dedicated on-site support.

From the very first day, the store has seen strong customer engagement, reflecting both the growing demand for MTEL Germany services and the importance of maintaining close ties with the diaspora community, as well as the wider local market.

To mark the opening, visitors had the opportunity to take part in a special activation, including a prize draw, with a winner selected during the event.

With this opening, TSG continues to invest in enhancing customer experience, strengthening brand visibility, and building meaningful connections with its users abroad, further positioning MTEL Germany as an important driver of its international growth.

All interested customers are invited to visit the new MTEL Germany store in Offenbach at Frankfurter Str. 44, Offenbach am Main, and experience the latest offers and services firsthand.

About Telekom Srbija Group

The Telekom Srbija Group, headquartered in Serbia and operating in 13 countries across Europe and beyond (SER, BIH, MNE, CRO, SI, NMK, TUR, AUT, CH, GER, USA, NL, BE), is one of the largest and fastest-growing telecommunications operators in Southeast Europe, and a leader in digital transformation in the Western Balkans. With nearly 14 million subscribers and more than 13,000 employees, the Group provides services in four key segments: fixed telephony, mobile communications, internet, and multimedia.

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Contacts:

Ivana Bajovic

ivanabajo@telekom.rs

+381 64 650 7300