The growth of the platform can be attributed to its vast range of powerful tools like Mutual Fund Report Card, Super-fast Portfolio Import, Mutual Fund Portfolio Health Check, Investor Personality, and much more which have helped in expanding its client base to a large extent. Moreover, it offers an entire range of mutual funds with SIP facility, which has attracted small investors too on its platform. What's more, the platform also has a SIP Calculator tool which helps investors check the exact numbers that would come out of their investments.

The platform recently introduced a subscription called ET Money Genius, which eases out investment strategies across mutual funds and stocks at the same time providing a robust investment advisory at low cost. The success of the platform can be attributed to its vast range of powerful tools.

