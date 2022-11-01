Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.11.2022
„Lithium-Bombe" vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
WKN: A3CSB4 ISIN: NL0015000DX5 Ticker-Symbol: 9VC 
Tradegate
01.11.22
09:57 Uhr
3,006 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0273,05512:14
3,0273,05512:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2022 | 12:05
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

atai Life Sciences to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) ("atai"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, plans to announce its third quarter 2022 financial results and business update on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

A video interview with atai management will be available at 8:30 a.m.. The archived video will be available in the "Events" section of the atai website at https://www.atai.life/.

About atai Life Sciences
atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
Stephen Bardin
Chief Financial Officer
Email: IR@atai.life

Media Contact:
Allan Malievsky
Senior Director of External Affairs
Email: PR@atai.life


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.