Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Metro VR Studios, Inc (MVRS), a subsidiary of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR), announced today that it has officially entered the Pre-Production phase of its next VR video game release, programmed under its proprietary VRCoreSM development software platform. MVRS plans for a multiple title release schedule beginning in the spring/summer of 2023. The VRCoreSM system, in development for the last two years, enables titles to be quickly created for all PC-VR, wireless Meta QuestTM and the new Quest ProTM VR headset systems.

"Our VRCoresM software toolkit enables us to develop full-featured VR content much more quickly and efficiently than other studios regardless of studio size," said Scott Matalon, CTO of MVRS. "Games and VR applications all have similar vertical structures such as characters, weapons, skeletal functions, and player objectives which every developer currently needs to program from scratch. Using VRCoreSM, developers will be able to rapidly deploy applications because we've streamlined these complex programming tasks."

"The VR market has rapidly evolved over the past two years," said Michael Clebnik, CEO of Metro VR, "and studios are now seeing 90% of their sales coming from the booming wireless headset market. This change exacts a heavy toll on smaller development companies due to the highly technical requirements demanded by the lower power standalone headsets that dominate the market."

Matalon continued, "This pre-production phase will be used to finalize which of our several titles will be released into Beta and then into Early-Access availability this coming spring, followed by a full release in the summer of 2023 and a sequence of titles following."

The MVRS VRCoreSM technology brings efficiency, speed, and functionality to developers which they can easily integrate into their applications. With the VRCoreSM platform nearing completion, MVRS will utilize its stable of IP and begin publishing its own series of titles powered by the engine.

"We've leveraged our creative capabilities developing compelling gaming IP ready to be taken to market, from never-seen-before flying saucer battle games to role-playing adventure games. The initial phase of our pre-production has been negotiating with AAA game studio partners from around the world," continued Matalon. "These partners are experienced in producing the corollary art and environment assets required to deliver the seamlessly high-quality experiences expected by today's VR gaming community."

MVRS is a subsidiary of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (GEGR) located in Boston, MA. MVRS has been developing consumer VR titles since its inception in 2016. In 2020, MVRS released Orion13, (www.orion13vr.com ) an acclaimed feature-length PCVR 'hack-and-slash' sword fighting game available worldwide on the Oculus and Steam platforms, followed in 2021 by the VR Music Video 'Me to You' for the artists Matt Bunsen and Dani Poppitt, and the proprietary VRCoreSM rapid development system in 2022.

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology.

