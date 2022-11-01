Remote Enhancements Enable Customers to Offer Global Mobility and Flexible Employment Packages

Global relocation support, payment options including cryptocurrency, and unlimited PTO policies help Remote customers stand out when competing for top international talent

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2022, the leader in building, managing, and supporting global, distributed workforces, today announced platform and service enhancements enabling greater flexibility in where employees work, how they are paid, and more. With thousands of companies now using Remote to employ tens of thousands of employees and contractors around the world, these updates help Remote customers remain competitive when hiring top candidates in the global job market.



"In our latest Global Benefits Report , one in three workers ranked flexibility as one of their top considerations when evaluating job offers. For many, it's now a make-or-break factor in where they work and whether they stay in their current role," said Job van der Voort, CEO and Co-Founder of Remote. "We're constantly working to help our customers attract top talent with world-class employment packages in every country. Those include flexibility, and our latest enhancements mean it's easier for employees to get paid, live, and work the way they want."

Global Mobility Services streamlines international relocations

As more companies increase remote work options, international mobility is becoming a differentiating factor in hiring and retaining employees. In Remote's recent survey, 34% of employees said that relocation assistance is an innovative benefit that they would use if available.

Remote's new Global Mobility Services give customers a streamlined way to enable employees to relocate to another country by relying on Remote's experienced in-house team for immigration guidance, pre-employment eligibility checks, and other support. Companies can also use Remote to set up new local employee benefits, issue payroll in local currencies, and avoid potential tax and compliance issues related to international employment.

New, flexible payment options for employees and contractors

Workers employed through Remote now have more flexibility and control over their finances with the ability to split their salaries across multiple bank accounts. This enables employers to offer their employees a new way to budget their money and build savings with automatic deposits. Employees based in the United States can also choose to receive a percentage of their salary in their cryptocurrency of choice without added fees, thanks to an integration with Coinbase, allowing them to skip the step of conversion and maximize their crypto investments.

Remote has also expanded payment options for contractors, giving them the ability to receive payments in non-native currencies in 60+ countries around the world. This means that digital nomads and other global contractors can be paid directly from their employers in their currency of choice without conversion fees, independent of where they or Remote's customer is based.

Easy contractor-to-employee conversion

Companies can face stiff penalties if a worker is misclassified according to the labor laws in their country of residence. Building on existing features that helps clients assess and manage misclassification risk, Remote now offers a simple playbook for companies to convert their international contractors to employees through Remote's Employer of Record service.

Employers can tap into Remote's expertise and experience not only to avoid legal exposure in often-complex situations, but also to evolve the way they work with international talent and offer competitive local benefits and perks that build loyalty. With Remote, companies can now onboard, pay, and transition independent contractors to full-time employees from a single platform.



To sign up or learn more about Remote, visit remote.com .

About Remote:

Talent is everywhere - opportunity is not. Remote closes the gap by enabling employers to hire anyone from anywhere, providing access to opportunity so people everywhere can build better lives. Remote helps companies become global powerhouses by expanding their access to talent beyond their borders. Thousands of businesses rely on Remote's modern platform and legal, financial, and cultural expertise to onboard, pay, and manage employees and contractors in 150+ countries. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst and B Capital.

Contact:

Press (at) remote (dot) com