C-level promotions in operations, sales, product and human resources will help Pricefx deliver on the next phase of its strategic goals

Company recorded 350% year-over-year growth in Q3 2022 and signed more customers than previous quarters this year

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced a new leadership team following one of the strongest quarters in company history and several large new business wins.

Aaron Werner who was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in January to look after internal operations including IT, legal and compliance, will have his role expanded to include all external customer delivery. Werner's new role demonstrates Pricefx's commitment to reducing project start times and delivering value to customers more quickly.

The company also promoted Tim Shorter to Chief Sales Officer, a newly created role designed to accelerate global expansion. In his previous role as Senior Vice President, Americas and APAC, Shorter was instrumental in several key new business wins which led to 350% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in Q3 2022 and 69% growth in ARR year-to-date.

Formerly Chief Customer Officer, Billy Graham has been named Chief Product Officer, overseeing all product and engineering. Under Graham's guidance, Pricefx delivered new product innovation to market, such as the Hurricane release which included sales compensation functionality. Pricefx continues to win industry awards for outstanding product innovation.

Daniela Hylmarová was promoted Pricefx's Chief People Officer, responsible for scaling the Pricefx team to account for rapid business growth while maintaining a high level of engagement and strong corporate culture. She brings extensive knowledge of all aspects of HR, such as talent acquisition, employee engagement, retention, and personal development, and is able to lead across countries and cultures. Previously Hylmarová was Senior Vice President of People.

"I am excited that we're promoting top talent within Pricefx to strengthen our leadership team as we continue to pursue the significant opportunities ahead of us," said Ronak Sheth, Pricefx's Chief Executive Officer. "With Aaron's new role we are doubling down on our customer focus and building programs that maximize value to the customer. Tim is an enthusiastic sales leader who will help us further accelerate revenue growth and drive rapid expansion into new markets. Billy's wealth of pricing knowledge and experience will be instrumental in continuing to deliver new innovative features that move the needle for our customers. With a passion for people, Daniela will continue to help us attract and retain the best talent in the industry. With these accomplished individuals on the leadership team, Pricefx is poised to accelerate our growth internationally and achieve success globally."

